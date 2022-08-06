Mumbai: MHADA gives 30 days more time to submit documents to 215 beneficiaries

File

215 Mumbai Mill Workers and their legal heirs have 30 days more to make submission of valid documents to claim the rights on the lottery houses that they won on March 1, 2020. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had called the lottery draw two years ago has given more days to the beneficiaries, who remain to do the submission despite granting extensions earlier. The new deadline will remain till September 8 of this year, said MHADA Public Relations Office in an official statement released to the media.

According to MHADA, winners of the March 2020 lottery draw held for mill workers' houses, the remaining 215 beneficiaries have not submitted the necessary documents despite issuing the first intimation letter to all by their office. In fact, the letters sent have been delivered back by the post office for reasons not revealed. The MHADA had previously given 60 days time, then 30 days, and again 15 days; a total of 105 days for submission of documents.

Moreover, of 215 lottery winners of houses reserved for Mumbai Mill workers, 75 winners have not collected the first intimation letter from the MHADA office after it was delivered back by the post office.

The houses offered by the Mumbai board of MHADA are at Srinivas Mill, Bombay Dyeing Mill, and Spring Mill. A total of 3,894 houses offered to the mill workers in a lottery draw declared on March 1, 2020.

