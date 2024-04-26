Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Residents Of Village In Parbhani Constituency Boycott Polls Over Issue Of Encroachment

Representative image |

Residents of a village in the Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency decided to boycott the elections on Friday to protest against the issue of encroachments, prompting the collector to visit the place and appeal to them.

Polling in Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada began on Friday morning.

Parbhani Collector and returning officer Raghunath Gawde arrived at Balsa Khurd village, located around 7 km from Parbhani city, and interacted with villagers, urging them to vote.

The village, which has 1,200 voters, boycotted the elections over the longstanding issue of encroachments.

Collector holds meeting with villagers

The collector held a meeting with villagers, who sought assurance from the administration that the problem would be solved.

"We will hold a meeting on the encroachment issue once the election code of conduct is lifted, and the problem will be addressed in a month," Gawde said.

Villagers will exercise their franchise if the administration gives a written assurance about resolving the issue, a resident of the village said.

Meanwhile, an estimated 18.83 per cent turnout was recorded till 11 a.m. in eight constituencies of Maharashtra in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Wardha recorded 18.35 per cent turnout, Akola (17.37 per cent), Amravati (17.73 per cent), Buldhana (17.92 per cent), Hingoli (18.19 per cent), Nanded (20.85 per cent), Parbhani (21.77 per cent) and Yavatmal Washim (18.01 per cent).

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A resident of Wardha, Vinod Kshirsagar arrives at a polling booth with his pet Langur 'Bajrang', to cast his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/KH0utNvwpX — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

Maharashtra: BJP leader Navneet Kaur Rana casts her vote in Amravati, says, 'This vote is for the welfare of the nation. I urge everyone to exercise their right to vote.' pic.twitter.com/NpjU06v798 — IANS (@ians_india) April 26, 2024

A total of 1,49, 25, 912 eligible voters will exercise their voting rights in 16,589 polling stations in these eight constituencies.