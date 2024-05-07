Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Clash Over Election Campaigning Restrictions At Housing Society In Ghatkopar

Shiv Sena UBT Logo | Representative Image

UBT Shiv Sena workers became aggressive after being restrained from entering a housing society in Ghatkopar, where the Gujarati community is predominant. Sanjay Raut criticised CM Shinde, while BJP Corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat criticized UBT Shiv Sena for making false allegations against the housing society.

Both the Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) are campaigning vigorously in Maharashtra, leaving no stone unturned to tarnish each other's candidates' images. The campaigning for the third phase of elections ended on Sunday, but candidates for the fourth and fifth phases are still campaigning rigorously. However, the election campaign took an ugly turn on Sunday when UBT Shiv Sena workers alleged they were restrained from distributing pamphlets and campaigning in a Gujarati-dominated society in Ghatkopar. UBT workers were campaigning for candidate Sanjay Dina Patil.

Allegations Of Campaigning Bias By Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers

According to UBT workers, they wanted to distribute pamphlets but were restrained. The police intervened and pacified the quarrel. UBT workers alleged that society residents told them they would not allow Marathi people to campaign there.

UBT MP Sanjay Raut said, "What is Shinde-led Shiv Sena doing? They call themselves the real Shiv Sena. We want to know their response to this incident. It is a challenge to the Shiv Sena of Shinde and Fadnavis. We will see what actions they take. Shiv Sena under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray has accepted this challenge. We will fight against this incident.

BJP Spokesperson's Response And Job Advertisement Issue In Girgaon

Bhalchandra Shirsat, spokesperson for BJP, said, "Normally, due to security reasons, many outsiders are not allowed on building premises. BJP workers also face such hurdles in many buildings. Alleging that a particular community restrained another community is wrong. After not receiving a good response in two phases, MVA is creating Marathi and Gujarati conflicts. If UBT workers wanted to campaign, they should have sought permission from the building's office bearers."

A few days ago, a local company in Girgaon advertised a job for a Graphic Designer position and mentioned that Marathi youths should not apply. This advertisement was withdrawn from LinkedIn after a commotion in Girgaon.