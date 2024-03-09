 BJP Vs Shiv Sena: Escalating Tensions In MBMC As Leaders Clash Over Strip Protest & Massive Morcha
After the strip-gate incident, former BJP legislator- Narendra Mehta came out in support of Shetty by leading a massive morcha to the Kashimira police station.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Ever since former BJP corporator- Arvind Shetty in the Mira Bhayanadar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) went half naked to register his protest against the local legislator of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for his alleged role behind the construction of a median which blocked entry into his hotel at Chene village on Monday, the slugfest between leaderships of both the parties is escalating every passing day.

BJP legislator's massive morcha

After the strip-gate incident, former BJP legislator- Narendra Mehta came out in support of Shetty by leading a massive morcha to the Kashimira police station to register a protest against the FIR lodged against two people including Shetty for wrongful restraint, intentional insult and obstructing government work.

Former BJP corporator- Arvind Shetty during his protest

Former BJP corporator- Arvind Shetty during his protest |

The morcha prompted the police to register a counter FIR against three people including two contractors and an MMRDA official on charges of criminal trespass and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace on Thursday.

A 3-day ultimatum

This followed a 3-day ultimatum given by city Shiv Sena chief- Raju Bhoir to the police demanding Shetty’s arrest, failing which his party workers will march to the police station on Monday (11, March) and retaliate with a Sena-style agitation. In a tit-for-tat move, BJP city chief -Kishore Sharma dug up a more than a decade old case in which Raju Bhoir was booked in a case of forgery in 2010.

Sharma demanded Bhoir’s immediate arrest failing which his party will hold another morcha to the police station. Partners in the ruling coalition government, the top leaderships of BJP and Sena are busy hammering out the seat sharing formula for the upcoming parliamentary elections, however the escalating tension has yet again exposed that all is not well at the ground level which could dent the electoral prospects of both the party's.  

