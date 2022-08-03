Mumbai: MHADA calls lottery for Naigaon BDD Chawl eligible tenants |

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Tuesday called lottery for eligible tenants of Naigaon Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawls.

The lottery draw was for 206 houses. It was held to inform the tenants where their flat will be in the upcoming tower. It was conducted through computerised system, informed MHADA Public Relations Office. These tenants, mostly policemen, are part of Naigaon BDD Chawl in building numbers 2B, 3B and 4B.

Of the total 238 houses, the lottery draw was held only for 206. The lottery for the remaining houses will be held in phased manner, asserted MHADA. These tenants have been given transit houses in nearby mill buildings.

The MHADA is carrying out the BDD chawl redevelopment, one of the biggest residential projects in Mumbai. Leading companies like TATA, L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji have been carrying out the redevelopment works in Naigoan, NM Joshi and Worli areas. The construction of building already started in Worli whereas in Naigaon a few buildings have been demolished.

In May this year, the Maharashtra government declared to provide permanent houses to the families of police personnel living at the BDD chawls for almost half the cost of construction at Rs 50 lakh.