Mumbai: BEST to introduce AC Ho-Ho bus service from August 8

Eyeing even high footfall of tourists arriving in south Mumbai, the BEST Undertaking on Saturday announced the launch of another Hop On-Hop Off (Ho-Ho) air-conditioned bus service from Monday. Currently, the BEST operates a similar service from Gateway of India to Juhu chowpatty, with several tourist halts on the way.

This new service will depart every hour between 9 am and 8 pm daily from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at a ticket price of Rs 150 per person. To make the service more attractive, the BEST will allow Ho-Ho travellers to commute on its other bus services, without worrying for tickets.

Explaining the feature, the official said, “Suppose one buys a ticket of Rs 150 for this service, gets down at Babulnath temple and finishes ‘Darshan’ in 30 minutes. In such a scenario, the person doesn't need to wait for one hour for the next Ho-Ho service. The individual can simply travel by another BEST service on the same ticket.”

BEST, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Sunday, said the bus will traverse via Museum, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Babulnath, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Race Course, Dhobi Ghat and Rani Baug.

Commenting on the upcoming service, the senior official said, “It will make 'Mumbai Darshan' more fun and convenient for tourists.”

Transport activist AV Shenoy remarked, “"The idea will definitely prove helpful to boost tourism.”

Similarly, former BEST committee member Raviraja said the service will be of convenience not just to tourists but also others who wish to go around the city’s popular spots.

