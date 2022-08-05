BEST in Mumbai hires a second female bus driver

BEST bus | File

The BEST on Thursday got its second woman bus driver named Bano Abdul Sattar. The undertaking recently announced its first woman driver, Laxmi Jadhav, who will ply buses on routes between Colaba and Bandra.

The BEST has a total of 90 women conductors, most of whom are deployed on women-only buses. The civic transport runs a total 70 routes for ladies special buses daily with 136 buses.

These buses run packed during morning and evening peak hours. Furthermore, there are 44 routes on which BEST allows women to board the buses on priority.