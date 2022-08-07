Pune: 3 patients of BA.4 & BA.5, 16 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected | AFP File Photo

One patient of BA.4 Omicron sub-variant, two of BA.5 and 16 of BA.2.75 were found in Pune, as per the report from the BJ Medical College on Sunday.

According to the state public health department, a detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway.

This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 patient tally to 275 and that of BA.2.75 to 250.

District-wise BA.4 and BA.5 patients - Pune: 180, Mumbai: 51, Thane: 16, Raigad: 7, Sangli: 5, Nagpur: 8, Palghar: 4, Kolhapur: 2

District-wise BA.2.75 patients - Pune: 175, Nagpur: 33, Yavatmal: 12, Solapur - 9, Mumbai: 5, Akola: 6, Thane: 3, Washim: 2, Amaravati, Buldhana, Jalna, Latur, Sangli: 1 each

Meanwhile, the state today recorded 1,812 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 12,011. Besides, one COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,139.