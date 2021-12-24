Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on suburban sections of main line and Harbour line; check details here

Central Railway will operate mega block on its suburban sections of main line and harbour line for carrying out maintenance work on December 26 as under-

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Vidyavihar Up & Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm.

Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.36 pm will be diverted on down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line proper.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.40 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 05:49 PM IST