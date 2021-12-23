Mumbai: Central Railway’s main line local commuters can expect 80 more Air-Conditioned local services in new financial year

Central Railway’s main line local commuters can expect 80 more Air-Conditioned local services in the new financial year. After completion of Thane- Diva 5th-6th line project, an additional path will be available for operating more than 80 local services will be released on main line, one of the most saturated sections of CR.



Currently, Central railways Mumbai division running 1774 local services in its suburban sections, including 858 on main line , 614 on harbor line , 262 on trans harbour line and 40 on Belapur/ Seawoods- Uran line .



Out of 1774 local services, 38 are air-conditioned, including 10 air-conditioned local services on main line, 16 on Trans harbor line and 12 on Harbour line. According to Central railways General Manager, Anil Kumar Lahoti, in future all additional local services will be AC only because procurement of non AC local services has been stopped now.



The Central Railway is also considering to shift current AC local services operating on Trans Harbour and Harbour line on to the main line due to lack of adequate demand, and may instead operate them on the CSMT-Goregaon sector where there is comparatively greater demand and paying capacity.



"The response for AC services on HB and Trans-Harbour line is not up to the mark. Hence discussions are on to shift these air-conditioned local services on fast corridor of main line as well as CSMT- Goregaon section," said an officer of CR adding that between December 1st to December 20th , 2021 AC local services on Harbour line witnessed on average of 575 passengers daily, while main line AC local services registered 1,709 passengers daily.



"Keep in mind the current traffic pattern of air conditioned local services, we decided to introduce few services on fast corridor of main line," said a senior officer of CR adding that new time table with several additional local services is being prepared, which will be implemented after completion of much awaited Thane-Diva 5th-6th line project in February 2021.



"In the new time table apart from the introduction of several additional local services, the provision for running air-conditioned local services on fast line is also being done," officials said.



Confirming the development, Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of CR said , "We are hoping that air conditioned local services on fast corridor of main line will prove to be a game changer for Central Railway as well as the commuters.”

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:22 PM IST