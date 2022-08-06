Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Shramik Special | File Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run 6 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare on the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival to various destinations from Mumbai.



According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09207 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 7.25 hrs pm will reach Bhavnagar at 09.25 am, the next day. This train will run on Saturday, 13th August, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09208 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus at 2.50 pm and will reach Bandra Terminus at 06.00 am the next day. This train will run on Sunday, 14th August, 2022. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Similarly Train No. 09208 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus at 2.50 pm will will reach Bandra Terminus at 06.00 am, the next day. This train will run on Thursday, 1st September, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09207 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 09.15 am snd will reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 11.45 pm , the same day. This train will run on Friday, 2nd September, 2022.

Train No. 09097 Mumbai Central - Okha Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 11.05 am and will reach Okha at 03.35 am, the next day. This train will run on Friday, 12th August, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09098 Okha – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Okha at 10.00 am and will reach Mumbai Central at 04.35 am, the next day. This train will run on Monday, 15th August, 2022.

Train No. 09191 Bandra Terminus - Indore Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 2.40 pm.and will reach Indore at 04.40 am the next day. This train will run on Wednesday, 10th August, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09192 Indore – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Indore at 9.40 pm will reach Bandra Terminus at 1.10 pm next day. This train will run on Thursday, 11th August, 2022.

Apart from that train No. 09069 Bandra Terminus - Indore Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 2.50 am and will reach Indore at 04.40 am, the next day. This train will run on Friday, 12th August, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09070 Indore – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Indore at 9 pm and will reach Bandra Terminus at 11.55 am, the next day.

In addition to that train No. 09183 Mumbai Central - Jaipur Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 10.50 pm and will reach Jaipur at 6.30 pm the next day. This train will run on Wednesday, 10th August, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09184 Jaipur – Borivali Special will depart from Jaipur at 7.35 pm and will reach Borivali at 12.30 noon , the next day. This train will run on Thursday, 11th August, 2022.

The booking of Train Nos. 09207 (of 13.08.22), 09208 (of 14.08.22), 09097, 09098, 09191, 09192, 09069, 09070 and 09183 will open from 8th August, 2022 and Train Nos. 09208 (of 01.09.22) and 09207 (of 02.09.22) will open from 09th August, 2022 at PRS counters and on IRCTC website.