Durga Puja 2024: Devotees Go Back To Roots

Mumbai: With the city celebrating Navratri that began on Wednesday, devotees are preparing for Durga Puja which will start on the evening of October 8, on Maha Panchami or the fifth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin.

Navratri, the festival which celebrates the nine-night-long battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura, an embodiment of evil, started on October 3, the first day of the Shukla or bright period of Ashwin month. Traditionally, the first day of Durga Puja is Maha Shasthi or the sixth day of Ashwin, corresponding to October 9. The Goddess killed Mahishasura on the ninth day, who had taken the form of a buffalo. The festival will end on Dashami or Dussehra, the 10th day, on October 12.

Mumbai’s Durga Puja pandals have their unique themes every year. Apart from the spiritual significance, the festival is also time for cultural events, enjoyment of traditional food, and philanthropy.

Here are some of city’s oldest and popular pandals.

Thakur Village Bengali Association

Evershine Club Ground, Thakur Village, Kandivali East

The Bengali association here has over 500 families, but members of other communities also take part in the festivities. This is the association’s 17th annual Durga Puja. This year, the pandal will showcase Bengal’s rich arts. The pandal is themed around the Jorashanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral home of the Tagore family in Kolkata and the birthplace of poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Performing arts from Bengal, like the Chhau dance from Purulia, Putul Nach, a puppet dance based on old cultural themes, and Baul singing are attractions this year. Sindoor Khela, a celebration akin to Holi, and traditional food are other highlights. “We are trying to have an inclusive Puja not just for the Bengalis, but for the sizable number of visitors from other groups that visit the pandal and mingle with us. Everybody who comes here carries back Maa's blessings,” said Tapan Banerjee, puja secretary.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Samiti

SNDT, Juhu Tara Rd, Daulat Nagar, Santacruz

One of the biggest and oldest in the suburbs, the pandal was founded in 1948 by Shasadhar Mukerji of Bombay Talkies and his wife Satirani Mukerji, sister of actor Ashok and his actor-singer brother Kishore Kumar. The first puja took place in Sri Mandal Hall in Santacruz. Over the years it has maintained its Gharua roots, where all are welcome to be part of the family. The idol of Maa, sculpted in traditional style in Kolkata, is 17ft and among the biggest in Mumbai.

Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission Durga Puja Pandal

Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Ramakrishna Mission Marg, 12th Rd, Khar West

The Ramakrishna Mission celebrates puja in a traditional way. Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami are the three important days at the festival here. On Ashtami, a young girl is worshipped as Maa Durga in a ritual called Kumari Puja, said Bijan Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Mission, Mumbai. The Math is over a century old, but the annual puja has been a tradition since 1951. Conducted between Ashtami and Navami, the 47-minute Sandhi Puja is an important part of the religious tradition. “There is no theme or entertainment programme. The puja is celebrated in a satvik way,” said Shankar Maitra, a devotee.

Bengal Club

Shivaji Park, Dadar

The 102-year-old Bengal Club has recreated the grand entrance gopuram and the colonnaded aisle of Madurai’s Meenakshi temple. This is the Bengal Club’s 89th Durgotsav. This year, the pandal is raising awareness about prevention of crime against women. Visitors will enter the pandal by walking under a 51ft replica of the Madurai temple. The 19ft idol is installed in a hall resembling that of the Meenakshi temple. Hemant Bhatkar, who worked with the late art director Nitin Desai’s team, has created the pandal. The idol is made of mud from the banks of river Ganges, making it environmentally safer. Joy Chakraborty from Bengal Club said, “Every year during Durgotsav, we celebrate strength, resilience, and triumph of good over evil. Given the rising cases of violence against women, this year we have decided to support the cause of preventing violence against women.” The club’s organising team, leadership, and guests will showcase their commitment to the cause by wearing orange badges and shawls, a symbol of solidarity adopted by the United Nations to support victims of violence against women. Cultural performances, philanthropic events, and guests, many of them victims of gender violence, will be other features of the festival.

Chembur Durga Puja Association’s Chembur Durgotsav

RCF Ground, near Ashish Cinema, Mahul Road, Chembur

This is the 70th year of the puja. This year, the pandal decorations and the Mother Goddess’ idol are made of light-weight shola wood sourced from the mangrove forests of Sunderbans. “Artisans from Bengal are creating the decorations. The use of shola wood makes the celebration eco-friendly,” said Surojit Sengupta of the association. Other attractions at the pandal are street food and festival delicacies like phuchkas and patisaptas. There are plans for a ‘phuchka eating competitions’ where registered participants can compete with one another to eat the maximum number of the flavourful balls. The Anando Mela at the pandal has dance and song performances, with singers like Jolly Mukherjee.

Powai Sharadotsav

Spandan Puja Ground, opposite Transocean House, Junction of Hiranandani Gardens Lake Boulevard Road and JVLR

The celebration, organised by Spandan Foundation, calls the event Festival with a Purpose. This is the 12th year of the pandal which features religious, cultural, and culinary events. This year, inspired by ancient Indian institutions like Nalanda University, Spandan Foundation is recreating an ancient Indian university designing their puja pandal as an ancient library to go with the theme ‘From Darkness to Light’ and the victory of good over evil, Shakti over Asur. Spandan CARES, the philanthropic arm of the foundation, provides learning support for the under privileged classes. The pandal is covered in thematic light and filled with Vedic chants. Devotees will walk in to the pandal through gates built in Gupta period style. The traditional styled idol is decked up in gorgeous silver-foil ornaments and decorations. “Durga Puja for us is a celebration of life and joy of living, not just any another religious function,” said Prosun Roy of Spandan Foundation.

Mumbaichi Mauli

Sion Koliwada

Mumbai’s beloved, Mumbaichi Mauli, is welcomed every year with a grand procession. This year the goddess was welcomed on September 29 by around 50,000 devotes who rejoiced the Devi’s aagman. There are multiple pandals around this area of Pratiksha Nagar during Navratri but Mumbaichi Mauli stands out for its significant history and extravagant decor. The Navtarun Mitra Mandal has been organising Durga Puja for the last 25 years. “This year’s theme is Lord Vishnu’s Kalki avatar and it can be seen as a huge backdrop behind the devi’s idol. Devotees can also observe the eight avatars of Lord Vishnu in the pandal. Throughout Navratri, we will organise kanya pujan, haldi kumkum for women and other cultural activities,” said Mangesh Mhatre, executive president of the mandal.

Prafulla Chi Ambamata

Chinchpokli

This is the 54th year of Navratra Utsava of Prafulla Krida Mandal, which is famous as Prafullachi Ambamata in Chinchpokli. The idol has been sculpted by well-known sculptor Arvind Chavan. “This year the board has organised various competitions for children as well as for women. Mahaprasad will be organised on Friday October 11 in the evening. Also, social, health related, quality educational activities are being implemented on behalf of the board throughout the year and this work of the board is inspiring,” said Surendra Surve, president of the mandal.

Bombay Durgabari Samiti’s Sarbojanin Durgotsav

Mathuradas Vissanji Memorial Hall, next to Tejpal Auditorium, Tardeo

This is the 95th Durgotsav for one of Mumbai’s oldest and esteemed Pujas. The theme this year is India’s diversity; a rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and communities that make up our vibrant fabric. “Our 95th year is not just a celebration of the Durga Puja but also a celebration of our country’s diverse and inclusive spirit,” said Susmita Mitra, president of the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti. “Through this theme, we want to emphasise that despite our differences, we are all united in our devotion, culture, and the shared values that bind us.”

Durgeshwari Mahila Mandal

Sector 27, Nerul, Navi Mumbai

The first time the mandal organised the event was in 2014. With no cultural events happening in the area, the founder of the group Varsha Nath and her husband decided to host the event. “While other parts of the city used to rejoice, this area looked dull and lifeless. I wanted to give women of the area a medium to showcase their talents; I went ahead and single handedly organised the programme,” said Nath. From being a small set-up, the group has expanded and has been instrumental in hosting grand Navratri programmes. Besides letting devotees dance their heart at dandiya and garba before a huge Durga idol, the mandal also serves free food for over 2,000-odd devotees for nine days. This year, the organisation run by a group of enthusiastic women has decided to not follow the conventional colour pattern; it will depict the costumes from various states during the nine days of festivity. “We wanted to do something different therefore decided to shuffle the colour pattern usually followed during the festival. On Thursday, usually women wear yellow, but at our mandal we were wearing dress and sarees in red colour. Going by the theme of depicting a state most of us were dressed in Gujarati style outfits,” said Nath.