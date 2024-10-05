Navratri Day 4; Maa Kushmanda Devi: Colour, Significance, Mantra And Everything To Know

Navratri Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Devi | FPJ

The nine-day celebration is in honor of Maa Durga and her nine forms, known as Navadurgas, which include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. During the festival, Hindus worship Maa Durga and her nine forms, fast, consume satvik food, and ask for the Goddess's blessings.

Maa Kushmanda Devi | Pinterest

Navratri Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Devi

On the fourth day, worshippers venerate Maa Kushmanda. If you and your family are observing the festival, it's important to be familiar with Maa Kushmanda.

Navratri Day 4: Colour

In association to the Kushmanda deity, the color orange symbolizes warmth and enthusiasm. She adds creativity and positivity to the party. Tomorrows colour is Orange.

Maa Kushmanda Devi Features

Maa Kushmanda sits on a lion with eight hands holding various items like Kamandal, Dhanush, Bada, Kamal, Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada, and Chakra. She is worshipped with red flowers and is believed to grant her followers good prosperity, well-being, and power.

Maa Kushmanda Devi | Pinterest

Significance Of Maa Kushmanda Devi

Maa Kushmanda's name comprises of three words: Ku represents smallness, Ushma indicates heat, and Anda symbolises a celestial egg. According to Hindu mythology, the whole universe was created by a single twinkle of Maa Kushmanda's smile. Also referred to as Ashtabhuja Devi due to her possession of eight hands, she possesses the ability and strength to reside within the Sun. Her body's luminosity and radiance are as bright as the Sun. The Goddess gives guidance and vitality to the Sun. Therefore, Goddess Kushmanda rules over the Surya Dev.

Bhog For Maa Kushmanda

Since Goddess Kushmanda has a preference for red flowers, it is recommended that worshippers present them during the puja. Offering items like sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, and anklets as part of the decorations is important. Followers must also ready a unique offering, including malpua, halwa and yogurt.

Maa Kushmanda Devi Mantra

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥ सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च। दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Translation: The goddess who is situated in the form of Maa Kushmanda in all beings. "Obeisance to her, Obeisance to her, Obeisance to her!" A pitcher full of wine and drenched in blood. May Kushmanda holding me with her lotus hands bestow auspiciousness upon me