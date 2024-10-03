Navratri 2024: Dandiya Fever With Bollywood Beats Takes Over Mumbai

With Navratri 2024 in full swing, revellers would have already begun dancing to the dandiya beat. From Falguni Pathak’s Navratri Utsav at Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Borivali to the massive Rangilo Re event at Nesco Grounds in Goregaon East and many other venues, songs like Maine Payal Hai Chankayee and Paree Hoon Main would be on endless repeat. There are the smaller community halls, society gatherings and streetside set-ups too, where loudspeakers would be on overdrive, much to the chagrin of neighbours preferring silence. But the DJs will have their own songs to play. And though Falguni hits continue to be the main draw, there are many film songs – old and new – besides some devotional favourites.

There’s a long list of bhajans sung by Narendra Chanchal, Anup Jalota, Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu Nigam and others. In this column, we will focus on the commercial tunes. Paree Hoon Main, originally sung by Suneeta Rao and composed by Leslee Lewis in the 1990 album Dhuan, has been a huge favourite, performed endlessly by Falguni and others. Among Falguni’s own songs, there are Maine Payal Hai Chankayee, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Indhana Winwa, Chudi, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaaye, O Piya and a host of others.

Sisters Preeti and Pinky have been around since the late 1990s. Sanwariya, Ramva Aavo Ne Maadi and Bibdi Bibdi get the fans dancing. Parthiv Gohil, who curates the Rangilo Re show organised by Nesco Events, has Gujarati hits like Ame Mahiyara Re, Halaji Tara Haath Vakha Nu, He Rangilo and Ek Patan Sher Ni. Osman Mir songs get applause. Among the younger singers, Aishwarya Majumdar has released the compilations DJ Rock Dandiya and Raagtaali – Non-Stop Garba. Her 2019 number Kesariyo is popular, and for this season, she has released Moje Dariya. Then, there’s 25-year-old Kinjal Dave whose Meldi Rame and Vaagyo Re Dhol light up the dance arena, and who has released the new track Vichudo.

The garba lovers need their dose of Bollywood too. Over the years, many songs have become favourites. O Maata Sherawali, sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle in the 1979 film Suhaag, and Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai by Mahendra Kapoor, Asha Bhosle and Narendra Chanchal in the 1983 movie Avtaar, are preferred by old-timers. Both have been composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The A.R. Rahman song Radha Kaise Na Jale, filmed on Gracy Singh and Aamir Khan in the 2001 film Lagaan, is also regular. It was sung by Udit Narayan and Asha Bhosle.

The 1999 song Dholi Taro composed by Ismail Darbar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is an adaptation of a folk melody. Bhansali often kept the Navratri followers in mind after he began composing himself. Examples are Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela (2013) and Dholida in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), which features a wonderfully-choreographed dance by Alia Bhatt.

An often-requested number is O Re Gore from the 2002 film Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage. Filmed on Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, it was composed by Rajesh Roshan. Shah Rukh fans enjoy Udi Udi Jaaye from the 2017 film Raees, composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sargathiya. The 2018 film Loveyatri, which is about a boy who wants to open a garba academy, had a couple of garba songs. Chogada, sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. Dholida, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, features Udit Narayan, Palak Muchchal, Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan.

Other film tracks are Shubarambh from Kai Po Che (2013), composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Divya Kumar and Shruti Pathak, and Boom Padi, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir in Maja Ma (2022), which had yet another fabulous dance by Madhuri Dixit. It seems there has been an increasing use of Bollywood garba songs over the past two decades. Filmmakers seem to have figured out that these tunes come alive during Navratri. They’re sure to keep feet tapping this year.