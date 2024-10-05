Navratri Day 4: What Does Maa Kushmanda Devi Represent?

By: Manasi Kamble | October 05, 2024
Maa Kushmanda ia the fourth incarnation of Durga, worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri.
Maa Kushmanda's name comprises of three words: 'Ku' represents smallness, 'Ushma' indicates heat, and 'Anda' symbolises a celestial egg.
According to Hindu mythology, Maa Kushmanda created the universe with her smile. Devotees seek her blessings for prosperity and success.
Maa Kushmanda sits on a lion with eight hands holding various items like Kamandal, Dhanush, Bada, Kamal, Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada, and Chakra.
Also referred to as Ashtabhuja Devi due to her possession of eight hands, she possesses the ability and strength to reside within the Sun.
Devotees seek her blessings for joy, well-being, abundance, health, strength, and courage.
Maa Kushmanda Devi Mantra: या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥ सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च। दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥
