Navratri Day 3: What Does Maa Chandraghanta Devi Represent?

By: Manasi Kamble | October 04, 2024

Devi Chandraghanta is a form of the goddess Parvati and is worshipped on the third day of Navratri.

She has ten hands, a radiant golden complexion, and a crescent moon on her forehead. She is often depicted riding a lion or tiger.

Maa Chandraghanta Devi has her fifth right hand raised in Abhaya Mudra (reassurance), and her fifth left hand is in Varada Mudra.

Maa Chandraghanta Devi has her third eye always open, signifying her readiness for battle against evil.

Devotees believe she can bestow strength, courage, inner peace, and protection from negative influences.

Devotees worship Devi Chandraghanta with offerings of milk, flowers, sweets, vermilion, and ornaments.

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु मां चंद्रघंटा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै, नमो नमः पिण्डजप्रवरारूढा चण्डकोपास्त्रकैर्युता। प्रसादं तनुते मह्यं चंद्रघण्टेति विश्रुता वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।सिंहारूढा चन्द्रघण्टा यशस्विनीम्

