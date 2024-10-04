Navratri Day 2- What Does Brahmacharini Represent?

By: Manasi Kamble | October 04, 2024
Brahmacharini is a Sanskrit word that means "one who undertakes penance"
Brahmacharini is an aspect of the goddess Parvati, and is considered to be the unmarried form of the goddess. She is also an avatar of Durga.
Brahmacharini symbolizes penance, devotion, love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge.
Brahmacharini is usually depicted in white clothing, holding a kamandalu (water pot) in her left hand and a rosary in her right. She is also often shown with lotuses attached to her body.
Brahmacharini represents the severe penance that Parvati underwent to win the heart of Lord Shiva.
Brahmacharini is associated with the sacral chakra, which is located just below the navel and governs creativity and emotional well-being.
Maa Brahmachirini Devi Mantra- या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम।। दधाना कर पद्माभ्याम अक्षमाला कमण्डलू। देवी प्रसीदतु मई ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा।। The Goddess seated in the form of Brahmacharini, mother of all beings. Namasthasyai, Namasthasyai, Namasthasyai, Namasthasyai. In her hands is a lotus-shaped bead and a pot of water. May the supreme celibate goddess be pleased with me.
Thanks For Reading!