Navratri Day 2: Brahmacharini Devi; Significance, Colour, Celebrations, And Everything You Need To Know

Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, begins with the worship of Goddess Shailputri, symbolizing divine feminine energy. On the second day, devotees honor goddess Brahmacharini. She is the goddess who married Lord Shiva after completing a rigorous penance (Tapasaya). Tomorrow, on Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Ashwina month, is the day when second day of Navratri will be observed.

The Goddess, Bramacharini

Goddess Brahmacharini is the second form of the Navadurga, worshipped during the nine days of Navratri. Her name means "one who practices penance," and she is known for her dedication, strength, and devotion. As a symbol of wisdom and calm, Brahmacharini represents a life of discipline and commitment.

According to Hindu mythology, Brahmacharini is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. In order to marry Lord Shiva, she undertook severe penance (Tapasya) for thousands of years. This form of Parvati symbolizes her journey of self-discipline and her strong will to attain her goal. Her penance was so intense that it earned her the name "Brahmacharini," meaning one who follows the path of spiritual wisdom and celibacy.

Goddess Brahmacharini is usually depicted as holding a rosary (Japamala) in one hand and a water pot (Kamandalu) in the other. Her calm and serene appearance reflects her inner strength and focus.

Worshipping goddess Bramacharini

Clean the house and the puja space. Place an image or idol of Goddess Brahmacharini on a clean platform, ideally in the northeast corner. Decorate the puja area with fresh flowers, especially red or white, which are considered auspicious.

Light the diya and incense sticks to start the puja. Meditate for a moment to calm the mind and focus on the goddess.Recite this simple mantra dedicated to Brahmacharini:

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah

The Colour, Green

Worshiping Brahmacharini is believed to bring peace, patience, and devotion into one’s life. Hence the colour green.

Devotees pray to her to seek wisdom, mental strength, and success in their endeavors, especially during challenging times.