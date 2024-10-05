 Navratri 2024: PM Narendra Modi Seeks Maa Chandraghanta's Blessings on Day 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNavratri 2024: PM Narendra Modi Seeks Maa Chandraghanta's Blessings on Day 3

Navratri 2024: PM Narendra Modi Seeks Maa Chandraghanta's Blessings on Day 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X (Formerly Twitter) account, shared a video of Maa Chandraghanta's prayers, and offered his salutations to the divinity

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Canva

Navratri 2024 is being celebrated all across the nation in the same granduer as every year. Devotees seek blessings of the divinity in all her forms and wish for peace and prosperity in life. As Navratri is celebrated a 9-day-long festival, each form of Devi is celebrated during this span. Daywise, these are the Devi's worshipped- Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri.

Read Also
Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta; Colour, Devi Significance And Everything To Know
article-image

On day 3 of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X (Formerly Twitter) account, shared a video of Maa Chandraghanta's prayers, and offered his salutations to the divinity.

PM Modi's tweet in Hindi translated to, " Millions of salutations to the feet of Maa Chandraghanta in Navratri today! May the Goddess bless all her devotees with a successful life. This prayer of hers is for all of you.”

All about Maa Chandraghanta

FPJ Shorts
'For The Sake Of Showing Off': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Levels Serious Allegations On Team India Cricketer On Meeting Their Daughter
'For The Sake Of Showing Off': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Levels Serious Allegations On Team India Cricketer On Meeting Their Daughter
'Vikas Sethi Signed Film With Deepak Tijori 8 Days Before He Passed Away': Late Actor's Wife Jhanvi On Their Financial Difficulties & More
'Vikas Sethi Signed Film With Deepak Tijori 8 Days Before He Passed Away': Late Actor's Wife Jhanvi On Their Financial Difficulties & More
Veteran Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad's 38-Year-Old Daughter Gayatri Dies Due To Heart Attack In Hyderabad
Veteran Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad's 38-Year-Old Daughter Gayatri Dies Due To Heart Attack In Hyderabad
Rajasthan Dy CM Premchand Bairwa's Son Faces RTO Action Over Viral Video Making Reel With Police Escort; Check Details On Penalty Imposed
Rajasthan Dy CM Premchand Bairwa's Son Faces RTO Action Over Viral Video Making Reel With Police Escort; Check Details On Penalty Imposed

The third manifestation of Goddess Durga is called Chandraghanta. Because of the crescent moon shape on his brow, Viraji is known as Chandraghanta in this incarnation. He is shown riding a lion in the Mata Yudh Mudra. He has ten hands full of weapons, including a mace, sword, bow, and trident. According to astrology, Mars represents the motherly role.

Read Also
Navratri Day 3: What Does Maa Chandraghanta Devi Represent?
article-image

The sound of the moonbell on her forehead is said to remove negativity and cleanse the aura. She is the devil of the Manipura Chakra, which is located on the navel, so Navratri days are ideal for those interested in spirituality and yoga.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navratri 2024: PM Narendra Modi Seeks Maa Chandraghanta's Blessings on Day 3

Navratri 2024: PM Narendra Modi Seeks Maa Chandraghanta's Blessings on Day 3

A Cholesterol Regulator Emerges as Potential Treatment for Depression and Anxiety, Says Study

A Cholesterol Regulator Emerges as Potential Treatment for Depression and Anxiety, Says Study

World Teacher's Day 2024: 7 Last-Minute Easy Gift Ideas

World Teacher's Day 2024: 7 Last-Minute Easy Gift Ideas

Navratri Day 3: What Does Maa Chandraghanta Devi Represent?

Navratri Day 3: What Does Maa Chandraghanta Devi Represent?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Astrology Predictions Indicate Tough Times With Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Astrology Predictions Indicate Tough Times With Abhishek Bachchan