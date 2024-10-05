Navratri 2024: PM Narendra Modi Seeks Maa Chandraghanta's Blessings on Day 3

Canva

Navratri 2024 is being celebrated all across the nation in the same granduer as every year. Devotees seek blessings of the divinity in all her forms and wish for peace and prosperity in life. As Navratri is celebrated a 9-day-long festival, each form of Devi is celebrated during this span. Daywise, these are the Devi's worshipped- Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri.

On day 3 of Navratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X (Formerly Twitter) account, shared a video of Maa Chandraghanta's prayers, and offered his salutations to the divinity.

PM Modi's tweet in Hindi translated to, " Millions of salutations to the feet of Maa Chandraghanta in Navratri today! May the Goddess bless all her devotees with a successful life. This prayer of hers is for all of you.”

All about Maa Chandraghanta

The third manifestation of Goddess Durga is called Chandraghanta. Because of the crescent moon shape on his brow, Viraji is known as Chandraghanta in this incarnation. He is shown riding a lion in the Mata Yudh Mudra. He has ten hands full of weapons, including a mace, sword, bow, and trident. According to astrology, Mars represents the motherly role.

The sound of the moonbell on her forehead is said to remove negativity and cleanse the aura. She is the devil of the Manipura Chakra, which is located on the navel, so Navratri days are ideal for those interested in spirituality and yoga.