Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta; Colour, Devi Significance And Everything To Know

Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Devi | FPJ

Navratri is a unique Hindu celebration that honors Goddess Durga. It occurs quarterly, with Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri being well-known and two other Navratri occurring secretly. Currently, we are in the month of Ashwin, during which the festival of Shardiya Navratri is celebrated.

The third day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Chandraghanta. It is thought that through worshipping him, devotees' sins are eliminated and any fears in life are also alleviated. Let's find out the origin of the name Chandraghanta for the third form of the Maa Durga, what to offer as bhog, and more.

Which Colour Is Followed On Navratri Day 3?

The form of Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day and she represents the married form of Goddess Parvati and her name is derived from the half moon on her forehead. The colour of this day is Grey.

What Does Devi Chandraghanta Represent?

The form of Goddess Durga known as Chandraghanta is the third one. In this incarnation, Viraji is depicted riding a lion in the Mata Yudh Mudra and is known as Chandraghanta due to the crescent moon shape on his forehead. In his ten hands, he wields weapons such as a trident, bow, mace, and sword. In astrology, Mars is linked with the role of the mother.

Devi Chandraghanta | Pinterest

Rituals To Observe For Maa Chandraghanta Devi

The Goddess Chandraghanta is honored on the third day of Navratri. Milk or nut offerings should be made on the third day of the puja. Completing this task will satisfy all the desires of the followers. On this day, you have the opportunity to prepare desserts such as milk sweets, dry fruit barfi, and more.



Story Behind Maa Chandraghanta Devi



It is said in mythology that Maa Chandraghanta serves as the ruler of the Sun. The Goddess Parvati in her Chandraghanta form is peaceful, and worshipers who pray to her with honest intentions get joy, wealth, and wellness from Chandraghanta Devi.

The sound of the moon bell on her forehead is said to remove negativity and cleanse the aura. She is the devil of the Manipura Chakra, which is located on the navel, so Navratri days are ideal for those interested in spirituality and yoga.

Maa Chandraghanta Devi mantra | Pinterest

Maa Chandraghanta Devi Mantra

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु मां चंद्रघंटा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै, नमो नम:।। पिण्डजप्रवरारूढ़ा ण्डकोपास्त्रकेर्युता। प्रसादं तनुते मह्यं चंद्रघण्टेति विश्रुता॥

Translation: The goddess who dwells in me in the form of Chandraghanta in all beings. Namasthasyai, Namasthasyai, Namasthasyai Pindajapravararudha ndakopasastrakeryuta. She is wellknown as Chandraghanta and she is gracious to me