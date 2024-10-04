 Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta; Colour, Devi Significance And Everything To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleNavratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta; Colour, Devi Significance And Everything To Know

Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta; Colour, Devi Significance And Everything To Know

The worship of Maa Chandraghanta Devi is the focus of the third day of Navratri. It is believed that by showing devotion to her, followers can have their sins forgiven and their fears eased in life. Know more about rituals, bhog, and mantras below

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Devi | FPJ

Navratri is a unique Hindu celebration that honors Goddess Durga. It occurs quarterly, with Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri being well-known and two other Navratri occurring secretly. Currently, we are in the month of Ashwin, during which the festival of Shardiya Navratri is celebrated.

The third day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Chandraghanta. It is thought that through worshipping him, devotees' sins are eliminated and any fears in life are also alleviated. Let's find out the origin of the name Chandraghanta for the third form of the Maa Durga, what to offer as bhog, and more.

Read Also
Navratri 2024: Falguni Pathak To Raasleela, Explore Mumbai's Ultimate Dandiya And Garba Nights
article-image

Which Colour Is Followed On Navratri Day 3?

The form of Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day and she represents the married form of Goddess Parvati and her name is derived from the half moon on her forehead. The colour of this day is Grey.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Colleges Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Via Email; Authorities Confirm No Danger
Bengaluru Colleges Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Via Email; Authorities Confirm No Danger
Govinda Breaks Silence On His Bullet Injury After Hospital Discharge: 'Saw Fountain Of Blood, Made A Video...'
Govinda Breaks Silence On His Bullet Injury After Hospital Discharge: 'Saw Fountain Of Blood, Made A Video...'
'All Must Convert To Islam’: Zakir Naik Tells Pak Hindu Scholar Asking How To End Religion-Linked Conflict In World
'All Must Convert To Islam’: Zakir Naik Tells Pak Hindu Scholar Asking How To End Religion-Linked Conflict In World
Mumbai: Dy Speaker Zirwal Admitted To JJ Hospital After Jumping Onto Safety Net At Mantralaya Amid Dhangar Reservation Protest
Mumbai: Dy Speaker Zirwal Admitted To JJ Hospital After Jumping Onto Safety Net At Mantralaya Amid Dhangar Reservation Protest

What Does Devi Chandraghanta Represent?

The form of Goddess Durga known as Chandraghanta is the third one. In this incarnation, Viraji is depicted riding a lion in the Mata Yudh Mudra and is known as Chandraghanta due to the crescent moon shape on his forehead. In his ten hands, he wields weapons such as a trident, bow, mace, and sword. In astrology, Mars is linked with the role of the mother.

Devi Chandraghanta

Devi Chandraghanta | Pinterest

Rituals To Observe For Maa Chandraghanta Devi

The Goddess Chandraghanta is honored on the third day of Navratri. Milk or nut offerings should be made on the third day of the puja. Completing this task will satisfy all the desires of the followers. On this day, you have the opportunity to prepare desserts such as milk sweets, dry fruit barfi, and more.

Story Behind Maa Chandraghanta Devi

It is said in mythology that Maa Chandraghanta serves as the ruler of the Sun. The Goddess Parvati in her Chandraghanta form is peaceful, and worshipers who pray to her with honest intentions get joy, wealth, and wellness from Chandraghanta Devi.

The sound of the moon bell on her forehead is said to remove negativity and cleanse the aura. She is the devil of the Manipura Chakra, which is located on the navel, so Navratri days are ideal for those interested in spirituality and yoga.

Maa Chandraghanta Devi mantra

Maa Chandraghanta Devi mantra | Pinterest

Maa Chandraghanta Devi Mantra

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु मां चंद्रघंटा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै, नमस्तस्यै, नमो नम:।। पिण्डजप्रवरारूढ़ा ण्डकोपास्त्रकेर्युता। प्रसादं तनुते मह्यं चंद्रघण्टेति विश्रुता॥

Translation: The goddess who dwells in me in the form of Chandraghanta in all beings. Namasthasyai, Namasthasyai, Namasthasyai Pindajapravararudha ndakopasastrakeryuta. She is wellknown as Chandraghanta and she is gracious to me

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta; Colour, Devi Significance And Everything To Know

Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta; Colour, Devi Significance And Everything To Know

Mumbai This Weekend: Navratri Events, Garba Nights And More

Mumbai This Weekend: Navratri Events, Garba Nights And More

7 Reasons Why Gossip Is Good For Your Mental Health

7 Reasons Why Gossip Is Good For Your Mental Health

Navratri 2024: 7 Must-Visit Devi Temples In Mumbai During This Auspicious Festival

Navratri 2024: 7 Must-Visit Devi Temples In Mumbai During This Auspicious Festival

Harnaaz Sandhu Flaunts Weight-Loss Transformation In A Golden Dress At A Vietnam Event

Harnaaz Sandhu Flaunts Weight-Loss Transformation In A Golden Dress At A Vietnam Event