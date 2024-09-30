Falguni Pathak To Raasleela: Explore Mumbai's Ultimate Dandiya And Garba Nights For Navratri 2024

Image courtesy: Charmi Vyas | Pinterest

Are you ready to twirl and swirl your way through Navratri 2024? Mumbai is all set to transform into a vibrant bub of colours, rhythm and devotion for this year's Shardiya Navratri celebration. As always, the city is ready to host an unforgettable lineup of Dandiya and Garba nights featuring none other than the iconic Falguni Pathak and other dazzling performers. So, put on your finest garba ensemble, dust off those dandiya sticks, and prepare to immerse yourself in a celebration filled with lively music and electric energy.

Curious about what's in store for you? Check them out below!

Rangilo Re – Utsav Gujarat No

Rangilo Re | PaytmInsider

Get ready for the 6th edition of Rangila Re, where the vibrant spirit of Garba Ras comes alive in Mumbai during Navratri. Groove to the melodies of Parthiv Gohil and immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Gujarati's Dandiya culture. You can also savour delicious food and explore an array of stalls for exciting experiences. Join Rangilo Re for an unforgettable celebration!

When: October 3, 2024 to October 11, 2024, 7:00 PM onwards

Where: NESCO Hall 4

Price: Rs 699 onwards

Raasleela Navratri 2024

Raasleela Navratri 2024 | Bookmyshow

Raasleela Navratri 2024 is one of the most anticipated festivals in Mumbai, attracting crowds eager to indulge in garba nights. Located near the iconic Gateway of India, this vibrant event is easily accessible and has a rich history of hosting such timeless events.

When: October 3, 2024 to October 11, 2024

Where: The Bombay Presidency Golf Club Ltd, Mumbai

Price: Rs 499 onwards

Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak 2024

Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak 2024 | Bookmyshow

The Garba queen, Falguni Pathak, is back for Navratri! Join her at the Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak 2024 for the ultimate Garba Ras in your town. Experience the thrill of dancing in the largest Navratri playground, featuring a grand stage with top-notch sound to the rhythm of Falguni Pathak, and Ta Thaiya!

When: October 3, 2024 to October 11, 2024

Where: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Mumbai

Price: Rs 499 onwards

MBCA Dandiya Night

MBCA Dandiya Night | PaytmInsider

MBCA Dandiya Night is another extravagant event to add to your Navratri celebration in the City of Light. Participate in a three-day dandiya night, a glamorous setting with exciting celebrity appearances, a grand stage, and a vibrant crowd. You can experience extravagant live performances from top artists like Meet Brothers, Mamta Sharma, Chetan Fefar, and Sandipa Dutta. Think no more and get set to groove!

When: October 9, 2024 to October 11, 2024, 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Where: WeWork Enam Sambhav, Mumbai

Price: Rs 499 onwards

Navratri Nights

Navratri Nights | PaytmInsider

Gear up to witness Garba Ras like never before at Navratri Nights! Dance your heart out, twirl those dandiya sticks, and keep the Navratri spirit alive with endless fun continuing until 1 AM. This event not only provides a unique experience but also includes exciting offers for Mumbaikars.

When: October 9, 2024 to October 11, 2024, 10:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Where: Rule 34, Mumbai

Price: Rs 499 onwards

