Independence Day 2025: Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Tri-Colour Attires To Wear For Flag Hosting Ceremony

By: Rahul M | August 14, 2025
India’s most significant and auspicious occasion, Independence Day (August 15), is here. Following are several Bollywood-inspired tricolour ethnic styles you can try to elevate your appearance for the flag hosting ceremony
File image
Sara Ali Khan’s classic look is perfect for the Independence Day celebration. Style a minimal white shara set with vibrant tricolor dupatta for ideal patriotic feels
Sara Ali Khan | Instagram
Men going for the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony can opt for a timeless white kurta pyjama paired with a Nehru blazer, just like Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal | Instagram
Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit's classic six-yard drape in the beautiful hues of our national flag is ideal for extravagant and grand I-day 2025 celebrations
Madhuri Dixit | Instagram
For a safe and classic option, you can always style a traditional white ensemble, complemented with tri-colour badge or accessories
File image
Alia Bhatt’s exquisite Anarkali look in subtle green and navy blue tones is stunning option for the celebration
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Lastly, for a fashionable and happy Independence Day, you can also try an all-white sherwani with intricate gold embroidery, like the actor Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar | Instagram
