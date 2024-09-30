From Mumbaichi Mauli To Durgabari Samiti, 5 Must-Visit Iconic Durga Pandals in Mumbai

Canva

India celebrated Navratri in as a 9 day long festival, worshipping 9 forms of Goddess Durga. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It spans nine nights (hence the name "Navratri"- Nava means nine, and Ratri means night) and is dedicated to worshiping different forms of the Goddess Durga. Along with the Garbha Pandals, one should also witness the beautiful Durga Pandals across the city of Mumbai.

The Bengalis do it grand. Durga Pujo is a grand annual festival for them and they celebrate with joy and enthusiasm. They welcome goddess Durga as their daughter into their homes and worship femininity, power and divinity over the next nine days. It is a beautiful display of goddess Durga draped in glittery attire. These pandals are a sight to witness. You can experience the authentic Bengali culture and tradition, and relish tasty Bengali food. Here are 5 Durga Pandals you can visit in Mumbai.

Bombay Durgabari Samiti

Bombay Durgabari Samiti is one of the oldest Durga pandals of Mumbai. This year, the pandal will celebrate its 94th year of setting up the Durga pandal. They attract many visitors every single year. The idol of goddess Durga displayed here is made by an artisan in Kolkata. Bombay Durgabari Samiti started their tradition in Mumbai and it has since then been and amalgamation of tradition and modern blend of rituals.

The Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar West

Every year, the 2.5-acre pandal at Shivaji Park's Bengal Club, which has been organizing Durga Puja since 1922, features a wide range of aesthetically pleasing stalls that provide delectable cuisine, stylish accessories, and West Bengali antiquities. Last year, the eco-friendly idol of goddess Durga was created with non-toxic, water-soluble paints and clay. Following customary Bengali practices, the morning puja is performed. Events include conch-blowing events and Dhunuchi dance competitions take place in the evenings. This year, they will be celebrating their 89th Durgotsab in Mumbai.

Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, Juhu

One of the oldest puja ceremonies in Mumbai is the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, which is hosted by the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti. Paddamshri Shasdhar Mukerji started this celebration in 1948, and it is today renowned as "Mukherjee Durga Puja."



The celebrations in Bombay Sarbojanin draw a large number of celebrities, including Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ayan Mukherjee, Tanuja, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan. The committee honors an environmentally friendly Durga idol during the puja that was particularly brought in from Kolkata. This year the pandal will be celebrating its 77th year of pujo in Mumbai.

Mumbaichi Mauli

Mumbai's beloved, Mumbaichi Mauli is welcomed every year with a grand procession. This year the Aagman took place on September 29, 2024, and devotes rejoiced as they welcomed the Devi. There are multiple pandals around this area of Pratiksha Nagar during Navratri but Mumbaichi Mauli stands out for its significant history and extravagant decor. It is also one of the oldest Pnadals in Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai Bengali Association, Sector 6, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

For people residing in or near Navi Mumbai, this Durga Pandal is a must visit. Displaying traditional Bengali pujo, this pandal offer visitors a vibrant experience. They also host numerous cultural activities and serve traditional Bengali cuisines in Maha Bhog. They also display a online live-streaming to their devotees through youtube live, Instagram etc.