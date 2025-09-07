Huma Qureshi's Insane Transformation Shocks Fans: Looks Sizzling In Armani Pantsuit

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 07, 2025
Huma Qureshi wore an all-black Armani pantsuit while promoting her project Bayaan in Toronto
She chose an all-black Armani pantsuit that instantly gave off boss-lady energy, setting the tone for an elegant yet confident appearance
Her eye makeup was bold and dramatic, with smokey tones that highlighted her gaze. The look added depth and intensity, perfectly matching the strong presence of her tailored suit
To balance the dark eyes, Huma opted for a rich plum lipstick. The shade brought just the right pop of color, adding sophistication and enhancing her overall glam quotient
Huma accessorised minimally with elegant silver danglers. The subtle jewelry choice added sparkle. Not to forget her weight loss transformation has shocked fans and they can't stop admiring her sizzling look
Sharing her pictures, Huma described the outfit as “The Classic Armani Suit x Bayaan.” The reference underlined Armani’s timeless aesthetic, known for understated elegance and impeccable tailoring
She wore her hair in soft waves that framed her face beautifully. The hairstyle kept the look chic and polished without taking away from the striking impact of her outfit
