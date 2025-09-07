Kate Middleton Returns To Brunette Look After Massive Backlash For Going Blonde

When it comes to style, few royals command attention quite like Catherine, Princess of Wales. Earlier this month, the 43-year-old royal sparked a wave of conversation after debuting a striking honey blonde look during an official outing. The brighter shade was a refreshing departure from her usual tones, and it immediately lit up fashion headlines.

But by September 6, Catherine had already returned to her signature hue. At the Women’s Rugby World Cup group stage clash between England and Australia, she unveiled her familiar chestnut brown locks, a shade long associated with her polished yet approachable style. The Princess wore her hair in a simple half-up, half-down style, a look that was elegant but far from fussy.

Chic style at the Rugby World Cup

As the royal patron of the Rugby Football Union, Catherine’s presence at the match carried both symbolism and support. She arrived in an effortlessly chic ensemble that blended tailoring with refinement. According to fashion trackers, she opted for a Cascade Ruffle Blouse by Knatchbull paired with a black Leaf Crepe Wool Jacket from Alexander McQueen, a fashion house with which she shares a long history, including her iconic 2011 wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton.

Her tailored look was completed with high-waist trousers, a Chanel Mini Classic handbag, and Cartier’s timeless Small Trinity Earrings crafted in pink, yellow, and white gold. Together, the pieces formed a modern royal style moment that felt both powerful and understated.

A Royal message of support

Beyond fashion, Catherine’s appearance had sporting significance. Ahead of the clash, she took to social media to share her encouragement for the Red Roses, England’s national women’s rugby team. “I look forward to cheering you on,” she wrote in her message. After the team secured victory, she publicly congratulated them, highlighting her role as a supportive patron who seamlessly blends her duties with personal engagement.

A Royal known for style and symbolism

Kate Middleton’s quick switch from honey blonde to chestnut brown may have captured fashion watchers’ attention, but her presence at the Rugby World Cup reminded many why she remains one of the most closely watched figures in global style. Her ability to turn a sporting event into a fashion statement, while still centering the athletes and the sport, is precisely what makes her an enduring royal style icon.