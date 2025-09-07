Why Are European Countries Banning Gel Nail Polish?

The European Union has officially banned the use of Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide (TPO), a chemical compound widely used in gel nail polishes as a photoinitiator. Studies have shown that TPO is potentially hazardous, as it has been classified as carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction (CMR). Research also links the ingredient to fertility issues, reproductive health risks, and skin allergies, raising serious safety concerns.

Regulation comes into effect September 2025

The ban takes effect on September 1, 2025, under the European Commission’s Omnibus VII Regulation, which added TPO and several other chemicals to the list of prohibited substances in cosmetics. From this date onward, TPO can no longer be sold, imported, or marketed in any cosmetic product across the EU.

Impact on nail salons and Beauty retailers

The new law will directly impact thousands of nail salons, beauty technicians, and retailers across Europe. Businesses have been instructed to dispose of existing stock and switch to TPO-free alternatives before the deadline. Authorities have also warned of heavy penalties for non-compliance, with fines reportedly reaching up to €22,000 per violation.

Safer alternatives are emerging

In response to the ban, cosmetic manufacturers are already reformulating their products. Alternatives such as benzoyl peroxide (BPO) and other low-toxicity photoinitiators are being developed and marketed as safer replacements. These changes are expected not only to shape the European beauty industry but also to influence global nail polish trends, as major brands often align with EU safety standards.

Expert opinions

While some scientists stress that large-scale human studies on TPO are still limited, experts say the EU’s decision is a precautionary measure. Dermatologist Dr. Hannah Kopelman explained, “Even though the evidence of harm in humans isn’t yet conclusive, the potential risks were significant enough to justify stricter regulation.”

Although the ban currently applies only to the EU, it may push regulators in other countries to reassess cosmetic safety standards. With growing consumer awareness of chemical ingredients, industry experts predict that TPO-free gel nail polishes could soon become the global norm.