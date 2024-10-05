 'We Should Celebrate Our Culture!': Netizens Slam Magicpin's 'Oktober Fest' Promotional Post Amid Navratri Celebrations
'We Should Celebrate Our Culture!': Netizens Slam Magicpin's 'Oktober Fest' Promotional Post Amid Navratri Celebrations

The app promoted its upcoming 'Oktober Fest' just as the sacred Navratri festival kicked off, stirring strong reactions from netizens.

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
'We Should Celebrate Our Culture!': Netizens Slam Magicpin's 'Oktober Fest' Post Amid Navratri Celebrations

As the nation celebrates the festival of Navratri, a time dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her 9 divine forms, a recent social media post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter by Magicpin, a popular online food delivery app, has sparked controversy.

The app promoted its upcoming 'Oktober Fest' just as the sacred Navratri festival kicked off, stirring strong reactions from netizens.

Magicpin’s 'Oktober Fest' Promotion

On the social media platform X, Magicpin shared a poster promoting their 'Oktober Fest' which is set to begin on October 12, right after the Navratri celebrations conclude. The promotional image featured a draught beer priced at just Rs 39, and the caption read, "Hold your horses till #Navaratri."

The post was meant to stir excitement for their upcoming event, but it quickly backfired as netizens were not pleased with the casual promotion of alcohol in the midst of a sacred festival.

Netizens React: "Respect Our Culture"

Reactions poured in swiftly, with many users expressing their disappointment and frustration with the brand.

One user expressed their concern, commenting, "We should celebrate our festivals... Our culture… We have many festivals celebrated in India, and we are happy with them. Promote our festivals which are full of culture and devotion."

Another user, questioning the connection between the promotion and the religious festival, tweeted, "I think you need a software update or else please explain, @mymagicpin, what this has to do with the pious festival of Navratri?"

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

Navratri: A Time for Devotion and Celebration

Navratri, celebrated from October 3 to October 12 this year, is one of the most widely observed festivals in India.

Navratri: A Time for Devotion and Celebration

Navratri: A Time for Devotion and Celebration | Representational Photo

For nine days, devotees across the country worship Goddess Durga, each day associated with a different avatar of the goddess which includes - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri.

Fasting, prayers, and traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya are integral to this festival of devotion, joy, and celebration.

