'Nah, Never Buying Even At ₹9,999': Netizens React To Ola Electric's 'BOSS Sale' Amid Service Concerns

Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, recently took to X, formerly Twitter to introduce the highly anticipated "BOSS sale," claiming it to be the biggest sale in Ola's history.

With offers that start at an enticing Rs 49,999 for the Ola S1 scooters, the company aims to capture the interest of electric vehicle enthusiasts and everyday commuters alike. However, not all reactions to the announcement have been positive.

"The @OlaElectric BOSS sale - Biggest Ola Season Sale, is now open for early access to our amazing community for today! Crazy offers and exclusive benefits! As crazy as Ola S1 scooters starting at just ₹49,999!! The BOSS of all products, prices, EVs is here," wrote Aggarwal in his post.

Netizens Reaction

As soon as the post went live, netizens flooded the comments section with reactions that often highlighted their frustrations with Ola Electric.

Despite the appealing offers, many users took to the platform to voice their concerns about the company's service quality.

One user candidly stated, "Nah, never buying even at ₹9,999. Had enough trouble with your service centres."

Another user shared a frustrating experience: "After waiting for four months, today I got a call from Ola that my bike is ready. I went to the service station, and the bike is as it was when I left."

The skepticism continued, with some users suggesting that the enthusiastic responses in the comments might be inflated by "paid comments."

Netizens also took to humor to express their doubts, with one user quipping, "So, do we take this home first and then send it to the service center, or does it get delivered there directly?"

Dear Sir,



Please Bechne se pahle service center banwa le .

jab aaapke service center par koi jaata hai to vha kabhi ko saman nhi milti. agar milti bhi hai to kaafi expensive.



Aapse request hai ki sabse pahle Service center open kare. uske baad scooty i mean ola… — Amit Aryajun (@AmitAryajun) October 2, 2024