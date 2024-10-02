'Cosmic Coincidence': Anand Mahindra Tells The Tale Of Mahindra Group & Mahatma Gandhi's Connection

The 2nd of October, for many, is another public holiday, but it is also the day that marks the birth anniversary of one of the most popular PMs of the country, Lal Bahadur Shastri and, of course, the 'Father of the Nation', Mahatma Gandhi.

Cosmic Coincidence

Remembering the late leader, who in many ways was the face of the Indian Independence struggle on his 155th birth anniversary, Mahindra Group's head, Anand Mahindra, took to his official X profile to share some thoughts on the day.

Mahindra, in his post on the day said, "The Founder of our nation was also born on October 2nd."

He further went on to add, "By some cosmic coincidence, the Mahindra Group was founded in 1945, also on October 2nd."

Furthermore Mahindra spoke of his group's vision and remarked, "At @MahindraRise we believe that coincidence has shaped our destiny & given us a sense of purpose. "

He concluded the post by saying, "On October 2nd, every year, we celebrate the life of Mahatma Gandhi & we celebrate the Founders of our Group. But we also observe it as Family Day, when all our workplaces around the world celebrate & invite their families to join the celebrations. #TogetherWeRise #RiseToCreateValue #MahindraFoundersDay."

Netizens React

In the post, Mahindra shared a small clipping with a duration of about 1.3 minutes. This video addressed and highlighted the company's history and commemorated its own 79th anniversary.

Some netizens reacted to this post with positive comments. One user remarked, "Happy Founders’ Day! Amongst the very few companies which I can proudly say follow Gandhian values in letter & spirit."

Mahindra Shares

The company shares had a splendid day of trade on Tuesday, October 2, The company shares closed for the day with major gains. While drawing the curtains on the day's trade, the company gained 2.36 per cent or Rs 73.10. This took the overall value of the company shares of the automaker to Rs 3,168.00 per piece.