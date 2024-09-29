 'An American Express-ion Of India’s Importance': Anand Mahindra Lauds World's Largest American Express Headquarters In Gurugram
Some X users react to the post from Mahindra. One user said, "India's significance in the global landscape is indeed undeniable, and its partnership with American Express highlights that wow."

G R Mukesh
Updated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
article-image

American Express is one of the most renowned names in the finance and banking sector around the globe. The multinational financial services entity that specialises in payment cards is based out of New York's upscale Manhattan. Earlier this year, in May, the company opened up its largest campus in the world, in India's own Millennium City, Gurugram.

Anand Mahindra Lauds India's Might

The campus, spread over 1 million square feet, has caught the attention of many. Recently, Mahindra group chief, Anand Mahindra expressed his awe in the said headquarters.

article-image

Requoting a post on X, which exhibited the exuberance of the American Express campus, Mahindra added his own thoughts to the post. In his own unique way, Mahindra said, "An American Express-ion of India’s importance…".

In the video, one can see the grandiosity and opulence of the said workspace. Although orientated in modern-day architecture, the campus tries to encompass various other crucial factors.

Another X user commented, "American Express takes India to the world Or should we say, Gurgaon takes American Express to new heights?"

article-image

American Express

Credit cards and their usage have seen a steady rise around the globe.

American Express, as per recent reports, has a market cap of USD 192.70 billion. In addition, the company has a credit card market share of 62 million credit cards in circulation as of early September. The company has a total of 44 million credit cardholders under its belt. When it comes to the credit care market, through its share of purchase volume, the company has 20 per cent, USD 1.08 trillion The company tops the average transaction rate with USD 150.

