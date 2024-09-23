'Crown Belongs To India': Anand Mahindra Lauds Indian Chess Team For Olympiad Triumph In Budapest

The Indian chess team recently created history in Budapest when they managed to emerge triumphant at the Budapest Chess Oympiad.

The Indian team won gold both in the Open and Women categories, registering a historic feat.

Although this news has not received the overwhelming response or coverage it should have, many have taken cognisance of the much-deserved victory.

Anand Mahindra Lauds Chess Team

Mahindra Group head and industry veteran Anand Mahindra was one of the big names to congratulate and laud the Indian team on the occasion.

Mahindra, who is known for his extensive activity on X, took the social media platform to share his thoughts. In his first post on the feat of the Indian team in Open category, Mahindra said, "It’s OFFICIAL now. The Crown now belongs to India.

He further added, "The Crown comes home to the birthplace of Chaturanga—and Chess. I.4 billion Indians salute this Team of 5."

Thereafter, another good news followed, and it was the triumph of the Indian women's team.

Mahindra did not delay in expressing his appreciation for the team as he posted on X, "And now… Indian Women AND Men..BOTH WORLD CHAMPIONS.

Furthermore, he added to the post saying, "An Extraordinary feat. May this inspire future generations of Indians to always keep the crown in the place where Chess began. Welcome home, Chess. Swagatam"

The Indian team scored a victory against Slovenia in the final round match. Meanwhile, in the women's event, the Indian team scored a 3.5-0.5 victory over Azerbaijan.

The Winners

The players of the men's team were VIDIT GUJRATHI ARJUN ERIGAISI R PRAGGNANANDHAA PENTALA HARIKRISHΝΑ D GUKESH. In addition, the players on the women's team were DIVYA DESHMUKH D HARIKA TANIA SACHDEV VAISHALI RAMESHBABU VANTIKA AGRAWAL.

The 45th Chess Olympiad was an international team chess event hosted by the International Chess Federation in Budapest, Hungary, from September 10 to 23.