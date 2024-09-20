Tech Mahindra Foundation and MVP Samaj Sign MoU to Establish Healthcare Academy in Nashik |

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has recently been signed between Tech Mahindra Foundation and Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, paving the way for the establishment of a healthcare academy in Nashik.

Tech Mahindra Foundation and Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Nashik, recognizing the growing demand for skilled manpower in the medical sector, signed the MoU in Pune on Saturday, 14th September. Through this agreement, the 'SMARTH' (Skills for Market Training in Health Care) Academy will be launched in Nashik for the next three years by both organizations. During the signing of the MoU, Jaya Luhana, Project Manager of Tech Mahindra Foundation, MVP Sarchitnis Adv Nitin Thakare, and Principal of KTHM College, S. S. Thakur, were present.