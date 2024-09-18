Anand Mahindra Praises Piyush Pandey's Ad Celebrating Daughters; Expresses Gratitude Saying 'God Gave Us Two Daughters Who Brightened Our World' |

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt message that has touched the hearts of many. Sharing a beautiful ad film, Mahindra praised the creative work by Piyush Pandey and his team, while also reflecting on the importance of daughters in our lives.

In his post Mahindra wrote, "And God gave us two daughters who brightened our world (Congratulations to Piyush Pandey and his team for their brilliant and heartwarming work)."

और भगवान ने हमें दो बेटियाँ दीं जिन्होंने हमारी दुनिया को रोशन कर दिया



और भगवान ने हमें दो बेटियाँ दीं जिन्होंने हमारी दुनिया को रोशन कर दिया

(पीयूष पांडे और उनकी टीम को उनके शानदार और दिल को छू लेने वाले काम के लिए बधाई)

The video begins in a traditional setting - a baby shower scene where an elderly woman says, “Lalla aane waala hai, lalla,” (A son is coming, a son). This common phrase, often heard in Indian households, is a reminder of the societal pressure to have male children. However, the video quickly takes a poignant turn, focusing on a mother’s deep desire for a daughter.

A soft voiceover begins, with the mother addressing her unborn child, “Koi mujhse baat karta hai toh pet mein chhupke toh nahi sunnti ho. Koi mujhse kehta Hai beta hoga toh dil par toh nahi leti ho.” The narration instantly grabs the viewer's attention, making them reflect on how societal expectations can overshadow the pure joy of parenthood.REC

The mother continues speaking to her unborn daughter, urging her not to be influenced by the usual expectations, "Dekho inn suni sunaaii baaton par mat jaana, tumhe maa ne maanga hai ye mat bhool jana, tum aana toh beti banke aana."

The Ending that Left a Lasting Impact

As the video draws to a close, the background score builds up, and the mother speaks one last time, saying, “Tumhe paane ke liye kitni mannatein maangi hai, mandir ki seedhiyaan chadhti hoon, bhagwaan ko beta sunne ki aadat hai isliye baar-baar kehti hoon tumhe koi nahi chahta ab ye bahana mat banana, tum aana toh beti banke aana.”

Netizens Reaction

An user responding to Mahindra's post wrote, "Huge respect to Piyush Pandey sir for always creating such heartwarming work. Truly the king of Indian ads!"

"One of the best ads I've seen in recent times. PS : Proud dad of a princess," added another user.

We are blessed with two daughters.

Without the experience of parenting a boy, I can confidently state that girls just make your life beautiful, adorable, and worth living.

They hug, they talk, and they care... and you watch, and listen, and feel loved, and just adore the beauty… — Manoj Arora (@manoj_216) September 18, 2024