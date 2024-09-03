 'Fabricated And Fake': Anand Mahindra Rubbishes Post Accusing Him Of 'Hypocrisy'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Fabricated And Fake': Anand Mahindra Rubbishes Post Accusing Him Of 'Hypocrisy'

'Fabricated And Fake': Anand Mahindra Rubbishes Post Accusing Him Of 'Hypocrisy'

Mahindra added, "Over the years at Mahindra, I moved to a Bolero, a Scorpio Classic, an XUV 5OO and finally to a Red Scorpio N which I now use. Occasionally, I pinch my wife’s silver XUV 7OO!"

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Anand Mahindra |

Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra Group has been a staunch advocate of 'Made in India' products, and he has consistently claimed to have stuck to his guns with that idea, especially with the choice of his vehicles.

Why Not a Thar?

It is to be noted that his group's Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the largest vehicle makers in the country.

A recent post on X, however, accused him of being a hypocrite, as the post by an X user claimed that Mahindra owns a non-Indian-made car.

FPJ Shorts
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sumit Antil Defends Gold Medal After Taking Pain Killers For Back Injury; Video
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sumit Antil Defends Gold Medal After Taking Pain Killers For Back Injury; Video
Shree Tirupati Balaji Agro Trading IPO: Know Everything From Price Band To Lot Size
Shree Tirupati Balaji Agro Trading IPO: Know Everything From Price Band To Lot Size
8 Old Sculptures Found Of Ganesha That Portrays His Never-Ending Love For Modak!
8 Old Sculptures Found Of Ganesha That Portrays His Never-Ending Love For Modak!
IIT JAM 2025: Registration Window Opens; Check Detailed Schedule Here
IIT JAM 2025: Registration Window Opens; Check Detailed Schedule Here

The post read. "Given Mr. Anand Mahindra’s strong advocacy for “Made in India,” why does he opt to drive BMW and Mercedes cars instead of a Mahindra Thar, which is built by his own company? @anandmahindra".

Read Also
'Humble Tractors Don’t Grab As Much Attention As SUVs': Anand Mahindra Praises Tractors’ Role In...
article-image
Read Also
Mahindra BE.05 Interior Unveiled in Latest Leak: What to Expect Before India Launch
article-image

'Who Makes Up This Rubbish?'

This post consisted of a screenshot of an article that had a mention of the same.

In this post, in which Mahindra was tagged, another user, Hormazd Sorabjee, who happens to be the editor of Autocar India, defended the billionaire and claimed that the news was fake. Sorabjee went on to claim that Anand Mahindra only uses cars produced by his company, Mahindra and Mahindra.

In his counterpost, Sorabjee said, "The It’s not just made-in-India, it’s made-in-Mahindra for Anand Mahindra, who has owned & driven ONLY a Mahindra for the last 30+ yrs. He is absolutely true to his brand. I remember his black Armada, & now his daily driver is a red Scorpio. Wonder who makes this rubbish up?!"

Anand Mahindra Responds

Quoting this response, Anand Mahindra himself jumped in and added a post to the matter. In this post, Mahindra thanked Sorabjee and said, "Hormazd, you have covered Mahindra since the time I joined the company. So you are in a unique position to call out this fabricated and fake story. Thank you."

Mahindra further added, "When I joined M&M in ‘91, the company car allotted to me was a Hindustan Motors Contessa."

Read Also
'Hope, Aspiration, Dreams': Anand Mahindra Lauds Kamala Harris' Acceptance Speech In Chicago
article-image

Adding to that, Mahindra said, "The moment we produced the hard-top Armada, I switched to using that.

And then, over the years at Mahindra, I moved to a Bolero, a Scorpio Classic, an XUV 5OO and finally to a Red Scorpio N which I now use. Occasionally, I pinch my wife’s silver XUV 7OO!

Since the Armada, I have NEVER owned or used any car of another brand."

The 69-year-old Anand Mahindra has been at the helm of the group and its expansion since 1989.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shree Tirupati Balaji Agro Trading IPO: Know Everything From Price Band To Lot Size

Shree Tirupati Balaji Agro Trading IPO: Know Everything From Price Band To Lot Size

'Fabricated And Fake': Anand Mahindra Rubbishes Post Accusing Him Of 'Hypocrisy'

'Fabricated And Fake': Anand Mahindra Rubbishes Post Accusing Him Of 'Hypocrisy'

Top Stocks For September 3: ITC, Welspun, NMDC And Others In Focus

Top Stocks For September 3: ITC, Welspun, NMDC And Others In Focus

India's Hospitality Industry To Grow At 10.5 % Over Next Three Years: Report

India's Hospitality Industry To Grow At 10.5 % Over Next Three Years: Report

Vodafone Idea Slapped With ₹73 Crore Goods & Service Tax Demand Orders From 9 Different GST...

Vodafone Idea Slapped With ₹73 Crore Goods & Service Tax Demand Orders From 9 Different GST...