'Fabricated And Fake': Anand Mahindra Rubbishes Post Accusing Him Of 'Hypocrisy'

Anand Mahindra |

Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra Group has been a staunch advocate of 'Made in India' products, and he has consistently claimed to have stuck to his guns with that idea, especially with the choice of his vehicles.

Why Not a Thar?

It is to be noted that his group's Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the largest vehicle makers in the country.

A recent post on X, however, accused him of being a hypocrite, as the post by an X user claimed that Mahindra owns a non-Indian-made car.

The post read. "Given Mr. Anand Mahindra’s strong advocacy for “Made in India,” why does he opt to drive BMW and Mercedes cars instead of a Mahindra Thar, which is built by his own company? @anandmahindra".

Given Mr. Anand Mahindra’s strong advocacy for “Made in India,” why does he opt to drive BMW and Mercedes cars instead of a Mahindra Thar, which is built by his own company? @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/aHl299W1DI — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) September 1, 2024

'Who Makes Up This Rubbish?'

This post consisted of a screenshot of an article that had a mention of the same.

In this post, in which Mahindra was tagged, another user, Hormazd Sorabjee, who happens to be the editor of Autocar India, defended the billionaire and claimed that the news was fake. Sorabjee went on to claim that Anand Mahindra only uses cars produced by his company, Mahindra and Mahindra.

In his counterpost, Sorabjee said, "The It’s not just made-in-India, it’s made-in-Mahindra for Anand Mahindra, who has owned & driven ONLY a Mahindra for the last 30+ yrs. He is absolutely true to his brand. I remember his black Armada, & now his daily driver is a red Scorpio. Wonder who makes this rubbish up?!"

Have just witnessed the anatomy of fake news ! How a blatant lie gets blind validation by moral granstanders & then spreads! Scary how someone like @anandmahindra who has never owned any car (even privately) other than a Mahindra for the last 30+ years can get so easily maligned https://t.co/8PDKbRgnwm — Hormazd Sorabjee (@hormazdsorabjee) September 1, 2024

Anand Mahindra Responds

Quoting this response, Anand Mahindra himself jumped in and added a post to the matter. In this post, Mahindra thanked Sorabjee and said, "Hormazd, you have covered Mahindra since the time I joined the company. So you are in a unique position to call out this fabricated and fake story. Thank you."

Mahindra further added, "When I joined M&M in ‘91, the company car allotted to me was a Hindustan Motors Contessa."

Hormazd, you have covered Mahindra since the time I joined the company. So you are in a unique position to call out this fabricated and fake story. Thank you.



And for the record:



I was taught how to drive by my mother, in her light sky-blue colour Premier car (earlier known as… https://t.co/BXFr3hfYVU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 2, 2024

Adding to that, Mahindra said, "The moment we produced the hard-top Armada, I switched to using that.

And then, over the years at Mahindra, I moved to a Bolero, a Scorpio Classic, an XUV 5OO and finally to a Red Scorpio N which I now use. Occasionally, I pinch my wife’s silver XUV 7OO!

Since the Armada, I have NEVER owned or used any car of another brand."

The 69-year-old Anand Mahindra has been at the helm of the group and its expansion since 1989.