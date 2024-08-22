'Humble Tractors Don’t Grab As Much Attention As SUVs': Anand Mahindra Praises Tractors’ Role In Wayanad Landslide Rescue Efforts; Netizens React |

When an unexpected disaster strikes a particular area or any region, it is often the most unforeseen heroes that emerge. During the recent Wayanad landslides that hit the 'God's own country' Kerala, one of the worst natural disasters that the has seen this year with many losses of livelihood and properties, two unlikely allies proved their worth, that is, tractors and SUVs.

In a social media post on the platform X, formerly Twitter, Mahindra Group Chairman and industrialist, Anand Mahindra praised the 'underrated capabilities” of tractors which, despite their humble reputation, proved essential in navigating rough terrain.

Mahindra in his post wrote, "Humble tractors don’t grab as much attention as SUVs for work they both perform during disasters."

"Hence happy to see this news from the Wayanad floods. Our Team works harder to build products knowing they may be used not just to plough fields but occasionally to save lives," he added.

The Wayanad landslides was triggered on July 30, 2024, resulting to the loss of over 400 plus lives and displacing countless families. The areas affected by the devastating flood included Chooralmala, Muthanga, and Mundakkai.

Mahindra’s recent post highlighted the adaptability of practical tools. Tractors which are typically associated with farming, upheld their versatility and importance in emergencies. They joined SUVs, known for their off-road prowess, in navigating the treacherous terrain of Wayanad.

Netizens Reaction

His social media post garnered several attention from the netizens responding to it.

One of the X user responded to Mahindra's post and wrote, "Using those massive tractors for disaster management could be a game-changer. They're built like tanks and could tackle situations where regular vehicles just don’t function."

Another user added, "Hardly anyone notice the hardships the peasants face and so does what miracles tractors do in ploughing the soils of once barren land. Whereas now all eyes are on Wayanad so certainly tractors too have lot to do and will be noticed by all."

Incredible to see our tractors making a difference in Wayanad floods.



Mahindra Tractors are the unsung heroes, stepping up when it matters most.



You must be proud of your team for engineering versatile machines that go beyond fields to save lives.



— Narasimha R N 🤗 AI - Disciple @69 (@NarasimhaRN5) August 21, 2024