Mahindra BE.05 Interior Unveiled in Latest Leak: What to Expect Before India Launch

A recent video leak has offered a first look at the interior of the upcoming Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV. The BE.05 is expected to enter production and officially debut in the latter half of 2025. The footage reveals a distinctive twin-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated ‘BE’ logo at its center.

The steering wheel illuminated buttons on both sides, designed to manage the infotainment system and instrument cluster. The displays for these systems seem to be connected, offering a new interface focused on electric vehicle features.

In addition to the BE.05, Mahindra is gearing up to launch other electric models, including the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. The BE.05 is anticipated to begin production and make its official debut in the latter half of 2025.

The top-end model of Mahinda BE.05 stands out with bold LED features, including large C-shaped DRLs that dominate the front, giving it a strong and modern presence. The vehicle’s sleek and aerodynamic design is complemented by similar C-shaped LED elements around the tail-lights, adding to its aggressive look. Additionally, the twin roof spoiler, carried over from the concept, enhances its sporty appearance.

The Mahindra BE.05 is expected to come with a 60kWh battery, providing a range of approximately 450 kilometers on a single charge. Built on the automaker’s dedicated INGLO platform for electric vehicles, the BE.05 is likely to offer two-wheel drive as the standard option, with all-wheel drive reserved for the higher-end variants. This approach aims to offer versatility to drivers, catering to both efficiency and performance needs.

Recently, Mahindra has launched the much-awaited Thar Roxx in the Indian market. Mahindra has set the price for the Thar 5-door, now called the Thar Roxx, with the petrol manual variant at Rs 12.99 lakh and the diesel manual at Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Thar Roxx is equipped with two engine choices. The base diesel variant, MX1, has a 2.2-liter engine that generates 148bhp and 330Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the MX1 petrol variant features a 2.0-liter turbo engine, producing 158bhp and the same 330Nm of torque.