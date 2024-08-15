Mahindra Thar Roxx Roars onto Indian Roads: Launched at an Aggressive Rs 12.99 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx |

Mahindra has set the price for the much-anticipated Thar 5-door, now called the Thar Roxx, with the petrol manual variant at Rs 12.99 lakh and the diesel manual at Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new Mahindra Thar Roxx offers more practicality than before, while retaining its iconic look. The Thar 5-door is built on the same platform as the Scorpio-N, which is a more refined version of the 3-door Thar's ladder-frame chassis. This gives the SUV added strength and stability. The vehicle features a solid metal roof and a body made from high-strength steel, with reinforced pillars that offer greater durability than previous models.

The SUV features a familiar front design, including a vertical six-slat grille, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a refreshed headlamp cluster. It also stands out with a bold silver and black dual-tone bumper, wide wheel arches, and rectangular tail-lights at the back. Mahindra added new alloy wheels to complete the Thar Roxx unique style.

The Thar Roxx is equipped with two engine choices. The base diesel variant, MX1, has a 2.2-liter engine that generates 148bhp and 330Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the MX1 petrol variant features a 2.0-liter turbo engine, producing 158bhp and the same 330Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Mahindra has yet to provide details about the mid and top variants, which are expected to offer more power and options like automatic transmission and 4x4.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is loaded with advanced features, including a customizable digital instrument cluster for the driver. It also offers a range of comforts like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats with leatherette finish, an electronic steering wheel, and automatic climate control. The SUV is equipped with a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a push-button start. It also includes a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Safety is a priority with six airbags, electronic stability control, and advanced safety features like Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the Force Gurkha 5-door.