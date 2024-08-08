From Mahindra To Tata: Top 7 SUVs Under ₹20 Lakh

By: G R Mukesh | August 08, 2024
The Korean car maker Kia's Kia Seltos is estimated to be priced over Rs 13 lakh. The 5-seater has a mileage of 17- 20.7 kmpl.
Next comes the most dominant player in the SUV segment, Mahindra. The Mahindra Bolero is priced in the range of Rs 9.79–10.91 lakh and has a mileage of 14 kmpl.
The Hyundai Creta is estimated to be priced to over Rs 13 lakh. The car has a mileage of 18.4 kmpl.
The country's biggest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, enters the list with Brezza at an estimated price range of Rs 8.34 - 14.14 lakh. The car has a mileage of 19.8 kmpl,
The Hyundai Venue, priced in the range of Rs 7.94 -13.48 lakh comes in next with a mileage of 18.31 kmpl.
The icon of SUVs in India, the Mahindra Scorpio, comes in next with a price tag in the range of Rs 13-17 lakh. The car has a mileage of 18 kmpl.
Although it has a low mileage of 9 kmpl, the Mahindra Thar is priced in the range of Rs 11.35 - 17.6 lakh.
