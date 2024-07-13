Mahindra Thar 5-Door Set for August Release – Latest Model Spotted

Mahindra Thar 5-door - Spy Picture | Spy Picture Courtesy: Rushlane

The highly anticipated Mahindra Thar 5-door, a much-awaited upcoming vehicle in the Indian automotive scene, is set for its official debut on the 15th August 2024. After extensive testing, the final version is nearly ready. Recently, test models were spotted in three colors: Black, White, and Red. The 5-door Thar will be longer and more premium than the 3-door version, with enhanced off-road capabilities. Additionally, some cosmetic updates will set it apart from the 3-door model.

The upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar is poised to outdo its 3-door counterpart with a host of enhancements across its lineup. Leading the upgrades is a redesigned dashboard featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, expected to run on the latest Adrenox software with OTA update capability. Premium variants will boast a 10.25-inch digital driver display, while base models may opt for a larger central multi-information display (MID).

Additionally, top-tier versions will introduce a dashcam with front and rear monitoring, individual armrests for the driver and front passenger, and rear air conditioning vents for added comfort. Higher trim levels are also set to offer a powered sunroof and leatherette upholstery. Recent sightings of test prototypes suggest the 7-seater variant will include individual rear seats and a middle-row bench, along with anticipated ADAS features like a rearview camera and six airbags for safety.

Engine choices will mirror those of the 3-door model, including 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel options with both manual and automatic transmissions available. Despite a recent price increase for base models, other versions remain unchanged, ahead of the Thar 5-door's debut next month.