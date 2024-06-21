Mahindra Thar Armada Set to Feature Panoramic Sunroof and ADAS!

Mahindra Thar |

Mahindra is set to unveil the much-awaited Thar 5-door, potentially name the Thar Armada, boasting several advance features. Reports suggest it will include a panoramic sunroof and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) Level 2, marking a significant leap forwards in its class. This new offering aims to redefine expectations in the SUV market, combining rugged capability with modern comforts and cutting-edge safety technologies.

Recent spy shots have given us a peek into the upcoming Thar 5-door, revealing some exciting features. The top-tier model will boast a dual-pane sunroof, a step up from the single-pane version spotted on earlier test vehicles, likely to be standard in the mid-range option. What sets the Mahindra Thar 5-door apart is its claim to fame as the sole ladder-frame SUV in India offering a panoramic sunroof.

Mahindra Thar | Image: Mahindra (Representative)

The eagerly awaited 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV is making its worldwide debut on August 15, 2024. The 5-door Mahindra Thar is gearing up to offer even more than its 3-door counterpart. One notable upgrade is the redesigned dashboard, now featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This advanced system is likely to support the latest Adrenox software and provide over-the-air (OTA) updates. Additionally, higher-end models will boast an exclusive 10.25-inch digital driver display, while lower trims may sport a larger central multi-information display (MID).

Mahindra Thar 5-door | Spy Image Courtesy: Autocar India

In the 7-seater version, you’ll find two individuals seats for rear passengers and a bench seat in the middle row. Recent sightings of test mules suggest advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with a camera spotted behind the IRVM. Safety features are likely to include six airbags and an advanced safety kit.

Engine choices will remain unchanged from the 3-door version, with options including the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel motors, available with both manual and automatic transmission. With anticipation building up, potential buyers and car enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more details as the launch date approaches.