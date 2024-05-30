Mahindra's XUV 3XO Achieves 1,500+ Deliveries on Day One

Mahindra XUV 3XO |

Mahindra has kicked off deliveries of the XUV 3XO across India, sending out over 1,500 units on the first day. Remarkably, more than 50,000 people booked the SUV within the first hour of its sale on May 15. The XUV 3XO is available in nine variants, starting at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has recently launched the updated XUV300, now called the XUV 3XO, in India. The SUV is priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in nine variants: MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. You can choose from eight colors: Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Dune Beige, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black, and Tango Red.

The front of the XUV 3XO has a new look with LED projector headlights and redesigned LED daytime running lights. The grille and front bumper are also revamped. From the side, it resembles the XUV300. At the back, it features modern C-shaped LED tail lights connected by a full-width LED light bar.

Inside, the XUV 3XO has seen significant improvements compared to the XUV300. The interior now looks similar to the all-electric XUV400 Pro. The dashboard features a large 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and another 10.25-inch screen for important information. The storage space in the back has increased from 257 liters to 295 liters.

The engine options remain the same as before. There are two petrol engines and one diesel engine to choose from. The base model has a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that delivers 110bhp and 200Nm of torque. For more power, there's the 1.2-liter mStallion T-GDi petrol engine with almost 130bhp and 230Nm of torque. The diesel model comes with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine that produces 115bhp and 300Nm of torque.Top of Form