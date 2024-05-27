Mahindra XUV 3OO Deliveries Begin – Check Waiting Period Details

Mahindra XUV 3XO |

On the 26th of May, 2024, deliveries of the Mahindra XUV 3XO subcompact SUV have begun nationwide. Last week, the model received an impressive 50,000 bookings. The petrol variants and the mid-spec AX5 and AX5 L trims, particularly in Nebula Blue and Everest White colors, are in high demand. However, those interested in the entry-level variants may face a waiting period of up to six months. The XUV 3XO lineup offers 18 variants and six engine-gearbox options.

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO continues the tradition of offering three engine options, just like its predecessor. These include a 111bhp, 1.2L turbo petrol engine available in models like the MX1, MX2 Pro, MX3, and AX5 variants. For those opting for higher trims like the AX5L, there's a more powerful 131bhp, 1.2L direct injection turbo petrol engine. Additionally, nearly all variants come with a 117bhp, 1.5L diesel engine. Drivers have the choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, catering to different driving preferences.

Mahindra has unveiled the pricing details for its latest offering, the XUV 3XO, catering to various budgets and preferences. For the diesel manual and automatic variants, prices range between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh, and Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 14.49 lakh, respectively. The petrol variants come with their own pricing tiers: the AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L 131bhp petrol manual models are priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, Rs 12.49 lakh, and Rs 13.99 lakh, respectively, while their automatic counterparts cost Rs 13.49 lakh, Rs 13.99 lakh, and Rs 15.49 lakh, respectively.

Moving on to features, the top-end trims boast luxurious amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system, leatherette upholstery, front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor. Meanwhile, standard features across the XUV 3XO lineup include electrically adjustable wing mirrors, engine start/stop, rear AC vents, a 60:40 split rear seat, electronic stability control, and six airbags, ensuring safety and convenience for all passengers.