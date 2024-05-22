Mahindra Launches XUV700 AX5 Select Variant in India for Rs 16.89 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 |

Mahindra has introduced the new AX5 Select variant of the XUV700, offering premium features at an affordable price. This seven-seat SUV comes with a starting price of Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Features includes sky-roof, a dual HD super-screen with a 10.24-inch infotainment system, and a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as push-button start/stop, which are typically found in higher-end models. Additional features include the AndrenoX system, six speakers, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and Follow-Me-Home headlamps with LED daytime running lights.

Mahindra has also introduced a new campaign with the tagline 'Fast forward to the big league'. This campaign highlights the impressive value and features of the AX5 Select variant. According to Mahindra, this model is designed for those who want a luxury vehicle without breaking the bank.

Mechanically, the XUV700 AX5 Select remains unchanged. It offers two engine choices: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol priced at Rs 16.89 lakh and a 2.2-litre diesel at Rs 17.49 lakh. The turbo-petrol engine delivers 197bhp and 380Nm of torque, while the diesel engine produces 182bhp and 450Nm of torque. There are two transmission options available: a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. Additionally, the advanced diesel models have an option for an AWD system.

Mahindra XUV700 | Photo credit: Mahindra website

Recently, Mahindra has introduced the new MX 7-seat variant, priced competitively at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a more budget-friendly option compared to the AX3 7-seat version, this latest addition offers a cost-saving opportunity of Rs 3 lakh for prospective buyers.

In addition to sharing the same engine, the newly introduced MX 7-seat variant mirrors all the features available in its five-seat counterpart. Equipped with multiple features, Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-seat model offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by a 7.0-inch multi-information display for enhanced convenience. Other notable features include electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors, tilt adjustable steering, follow-me-home headlamps, adjustable headrests, rear AC vents, and a second-row centre armrest with storage. For connectivity and charging needs, the MX 7-sea variant is equipped with multiple USB ports.