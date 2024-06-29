Mahindra Thar 5-Door Variant Production Commences, Launch Planned for August 15

Mahindra Thar |

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated 5-door Thar on August 15th this year. It might be named Thar Armada upon release, adding to the excitement surrounding this new model. According to media reports, production of the 5-door variant has already commenced at Mahindra’s Chakan plant in Pune, indicating that the launch is imminent.

The upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar aims to surpass its 3-door counterpart with several enhancements. Notably, it includes a newly redesigned dashboard housing a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Expected to run on the latest Adrenox software, this system is set to offer over-the-air (OTA) updates. Premium variants will feature an exclusive 10.25-inch digital driver display, while base models may come equipped with a larger central multi-information display (MID).

The 7-seater variant features individual rear seats and a bench seat in the middle row, as indicated by recent sightings of test prototypes. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including a rearview camera positioned behind the interior rearview mirror (IRVM), are anticipated. Safety provisions are expected to encompass six airbags along with an advanced safety package.

The upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar will introduce several exciting enhancements, particularly in its top-tier variants. These upgrades include a dashcam equipped with front and rear monitoring capabilities, individual armrests for the driver and front passenger, and rear air conditioning vents for enhanced passenger comfort. Additionally, premium trim levels are set to feature a powered sunroof and leatherette upholstery.

The engine lineup for the 5-door version will mirror that of its 3-door counterpart, offering choices such as the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available to cater to different preferences.

Recently, the prices for the Thar SUV's base models have increased, but other versions still cost the same. This price hike comes just three months before the new Thar 5-door model is set to be revealed. If you're interested in the diesel AX (O) variant with a manual transmission, you'll need to pay Rs 10,000 more. The same increase applies to the LX diesel MT RWD and LX petrol AT RWD models.