Mahindra Thar Unveils Stunning New Deep Forest Colour Option in India

Mahindra has introduced a new color option for the Thar in India: Deep Forest Green. This color, already popular on other Mahindra models like the Scorpio N and XUV 3OO, now enhances the Thar’s existing palette, which includes Desert Fury, Deep Grey, Everest White, Red Rage, and Stealth Black. The Mahindra Thar, known for its rugged lifestyle appeal, offers both petrol and diesel engines with RWD and 4WD options. After a recent price hike of Rs 10,000, the Thar’s starting price is now Rs 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aside from the new Deep Forest Green color, the Mahindra Thar remains unchanged. It still offers three engine choices: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 150bhp and 300Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with 130bhp and 300Nm. Both engines can be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 118bhp and 300Nm is available for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) version, which comes with a 6-speed manual transmission. The turbo-petrol version offers the choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter transmission.

The Mahindra Thar SUV comes with features like cruise control, a 6-speaker sound system, manual air conditioning, and a 7-inch touchscreen. The driver’s seat can be adjusted for height. For safety, it includes dual front airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors.

Recently, company hiked the price of Mahindra Thar. This price hike comes just three months before the new Thar 5-door model is set to be revealed. If you're interested in the diesel AX (O) variant with a manual transmission, you'll need to pay Rs 10,000 more. The same increase applies to the LX diesel MT RWD and LX petrol AT RWD models.

In the other news, eagerly awaited 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV is making its worldwide debut on August 15, 2024. After extensive testing, we’ve gained valuables insights into its design and features. This new model will have distinct design touches to set it apart from its 3-door sibling.