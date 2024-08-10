 Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted: First Look and Key Details Revealed
Recent spy shots of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV reveal some intriguing details about the upcoming electric vehicle.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Mahindra has started road tests for the electric version of the XUV 3XO, following the launch of the XUV300 facelift in April 2024. Recently spotted on the roads, the XUV 3XO EV showcases a glimpse of the design. Positioned below the XUV400 EV in Mahindra’s electric vehicle lineup, this new model is anticipated to hit the market by the end of 2024. The introduction of the XUV 3XO EV signals Mahindra’s continued commitment to expanding its electric vehicle offerings in India.

Recent spy shots of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV reveal some intriguing details about the upcoming electric vehicle. Though the front is heavily camouflaged, the images show C-shaped LED daytime running lights and a charging port mounted on the front fender.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will maintain a similar look to its ICE counterpart but will feature unique elements such as a redesigned front grille, new bumpers, updated alloy wheels, and distinctive badging. It is expected to be 200mm shorter than the XUV400. The XUV 3XO EV will likely carry over the dashboard and features from the standard XUV 3XO, which include a 10.25—inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, AdrenoX connectivity, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to feature a 34.5kWh battery pack, similar to the one used in the lower variants of the XUV400. This battery is anticipated to provide a range of up to 375 kilometers, as seen in the XUV400.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will enter a competitive market, contending with electric SUVs such as the MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Kona Electric. These rivals offer a range of features and performance capabilities, positioning the XUV 3XO in a challenging segment.

