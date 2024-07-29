Mahindra Thar Roxx Teased Again: Countdown to August 15 Launch

Mahindra Thar Roxx |

Mahindra is set to launch the Thar Roxx on August 15, releasing a new teaser that offers a glimpse of the SUV’s exterior. The teaser features the Mahindra Thar Roxx navigating the rugged landscapes of mountains, providing a closer look at its side profile. Although the teaser doesn’t reveal new details, the elongated design hints at possible enhancements in space and functionality.

The latest teaser for the Mahindra Thar Roxx offers a closer look at some key design updates. Up front, the SUV features a body-colored grille with slats, complemented by new LED headlights that include C-shaped daytime running lights. A fresh design for the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels is evident, housed in a squared-off wheel arches. The most significant change is the extended wheelbase, allowing for two-additional doors, which improve rear seat access.

The interior of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to bring more refined experience compared to the 3-door version, featuring beige-colored upholstery that adds a touch of luxury. The SUV is likely to come equipped with advanced technology, including a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a similarly sized touchscreen infotainment system. This system is set to support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offering seamless connectivity. Additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, and a 360-degree camera are anticipated, enhancing both convenience and safety for the driver and passengers.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to deliver strong performance, offering two engine options: a 2.2-liter diesel engine producing 174 bhp and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine with 201 bhp. The SUV will be available with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. While the standard version will include all-wheel drive, there will also be rear-wheel drive variants, potentially making the Thar Roxx more accessible for budget-conscious buyers.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will compete in the market against several popular off-road and lifestyle SUVs. Its main rivals include the Force Gurkha, known for its rugged off-road capabilities, and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which offers a compact yet capable package.