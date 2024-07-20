Mahindra Thar Roxx Revealed in Official Video – All Set for August 15 Launch

Mahindra Thar Roxx |

Mahindra has just dropped an exciting teaser for the highly anticipated 5-door verison of the Thar, officially name the Thar Roxx. After months of speculation and numerous sightings of test vehicles, the first official glimpse has finally been revealed. Scheduled to debut on August 15, 2024, this new model is expected to be one of the biggest launches of the year. The name ‘Thar Roxx’ was trademarked by Mahindra in December 2023.

The newly released teaser for the Mahindra Thar Roxx confirms its striking design, aligning with recent sightings of the undisguised version. The SUV retains the Thar’s signature round headlights, now enhanced with LED projector units and stylish C-shaped DRLs. Other familiar features include indicators on the wheel arches, retro-style mirrors, and distinctive C-shaped LED taillights. A new 5-spoke wheel design adds a modern twist.

Though the teaser doesn't show the interior, spy shots hint at a fully digital instrument display and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, similar to the one in the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Expected interior features include rear AC vents and a panoramic sunroof.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is gearing up to offer robust performance with a choice of two powerful engines: a 2.2-liter diesel engine with 174 bhp and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp. It will come with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. While the standard model will feature all-wheel drive, there will also be rear-wheel drive versions available, potentially making the Thar Roxx more budget friendly.