Mahindra XUV700 Price Slashed: Top Model Now at Rs 19.49 Lakh for Limited Time

Mahindra XUV700

To celebrate the impressive milestone of producing 2 lakh units in under three years, Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced substantial price cuts on the AX7 and AX7 Luxury variants of the XUV700. With discounts reaching up to Rs 2.2 lakh, these offers make the popular SUV even more attractive. Effective from July 10, these prices reductions will be available for a four-month period. Consequently, the starting price for the AX7 variant is now Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top-spec XUV700 AX7, which will now start at Rs 19.49 lakh and go up to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX7 and AX7 Luxury variants, known for being fully loaded with features, were previously priced at Rs 21.54 lakh and Rs 25.54 lakh respectively.

The XUV700 AX7 variants are powered by two engine options: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. The petrol engine generates 200PS and 380NM of torque, while the diesel engine produces 185PS with a torque output of 420Nm for the manual transmission and 450Nm for the automatic. Both engines are available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, Mahindra offers an optional all-wheel drive system, but only with the automatic diesel variant.

Mahindra’s XUV700 SUV has hit a significant milestone by surpassing the production mark of 2 lakh units. Since its launch in 2021, the vehicle has achieved this feat in less than three years, marking a rapid ascent in popularity. Notably, the first 1 lakh units were produced in under two years, highlighting the strong demand for this model.

Mahindra has bolstered its production capabilities to meet customer expectations and reduce waiting times, ensuring efficient deliveries to its growing base of customers. In celebration of reaching this milestone, Mahindra has unveiled two fresh color choices for the XUV700. These include Deep Forest, also found on the Scorpio N, and Burnt Sienna, an exclusive option for the XUV700. During its latest quarterly financial report for FY24, Mahindra announced that the XUV700 is now receiving around 8,000 bookings per month, up from 7,000 in the previous quarter.