Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 and Z8 Select: New Features Added Without Price Hike

Mahindra has upgraded its top-end Scorpio N Z8L variant, adding several premium features without increasing the price. The Mahindra Scorpio Z8L now includes an auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated seats, a wireless charger with a cooling function, and a high-gloss finish for the center console.

In addition, the newly launched Z8 Select and Z8 trims have been updates with a wireless charger and the same high-gloss finish for the center console. All Z8 variants, including the Z8 Select, are now available in striking Midnight Black color scheme.

Despite these significant enhancements, Mahindra has kept the prices unchanged. The Z8 Select, Z8, and Z8L variants are priced at Rs 17.10 lakh, Rs 18.74 lakh, and Rs 20.37 lakh, respectively, with all prices being ex-showroom.

Mechanically, the SUV remains the same, offering a choice between a 200bhp, 2.0-turbo petrol engine and a 172bhp, 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Mahindra Scorpio N, a top-selling SUV for two years, continues to show impressive performance in the market. Mahindra & Mahindra registered the trademark for the name "Scorpio X," which is expected to be used for a lifestyle pickup based on the Scorpio N. The Mahindra Scorpio X pickup will feature a longer wheelbase and increased ground clearance compared to the Scorpio N.

Recently, in an exchange filing submitted by the automaker, the company's domestic cumulative passenger vehicle sales for June 2024 stood at 40,022 units, compared to 32,588 units, marking a 22.81 per cent growth in the sales.

Meanwhile, when it comes to commercial vehicles, including 3-wheelers, the company sold as many as 26,778 units of them in June of FY25, compared to 27,336 units in FY24, marking a 2 per cent decline in their sales. It is to be noted that these numbers have the company's domestic sales in focus.